Kenya

Chief Justice Martha Koome Defends Judiciary Amid Rising Criticism

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Chief Justice Martha Koome Defends Judiciary Amid Rising Criticism

In the face of mounting criticism and allegations against the judiciary, Chief Justice Martha Koome has stepped forward to address the ongoing controversy. The Chief Justice has countered claims against the judiciary, emphasizing that accusations lacking substantial evidence hold no legal ground and should not be given undue consideration.

Defending the Judiciary

Martha Koome underscored the importance of respect and due deference to the judiciary, cautioning against attempts to undermine its authority. Her remarks come in response to a series of allegations levelled against the court, apparently as part of an effort to restore public faith in the justice system. Koome has been at the forefront of defending the independence and integrity of the judiciary, assuring the public that measures are being taken to ensure justice is served without bias or corruption.

Addressing the Issue of Corruption

The Chief Justice also discussed the issue of corruption among judges, stating that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is prepared to tackle this issue head-on. Her stance comes in the wake of repeated accusations against the judiciary, where it seems to be an effort to clear the air and rebuild public trust in the justice system.

A Call to Lodge Formal Complaints

Responding to the growing criticism and attacks by President William Ruto, Chief Justice Martha Koome challenged those aggrieved to lodge formal complaints against judges. She emphasized that the judiciary will not be coerced in any way. She further stated that the Judicial Service Commission is ready to process complaints against judicial officers based on evidence, and not blanket statements or unsubstantiated allegations.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

