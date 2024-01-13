Charities Experience Shift Towards ‘No-Strings’ Donations and Historic UNCF Grant

Teach for Kenya’s CEO, Yukabeth Kidenda, has voiced her concerns over the controlling nature of certain philanthropists, who impose stringent donation requirements. These requirements often include exhaustive documentation for each of the 750 teachers trained by the non-profit organization. Such micromanagement practices are indicative of a broader trend of skepticism among donors, who worry about potential misuse of their contributions.

A Shift Towards ‘No-Strings’ Donations

However, Kidenda has noticed a shift towards a new philanthropic approach characterized by ‘no-strings’ donations. The Segal Family Foundation, a major American donor focusing on East Africa, has embraced this method with Teach for Kenya. They provide unrestricted funds and request only essential information through an annual online form, thus significantly reducing the administrative burden for the charity.

Historic Grant for UNCF

In a similar vein, the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has received a historic unrestricted grant of $100 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support its capital campaign. This marks the largest single private investment ever made to UNCF. This fund will be used to grow endowments of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) that trail significantly behind other institutions.

Evolution of Philanthropy

The evolution of philanthropy is becoming less burdensome for both giver and recipient. With the advent of donor-advised funds, freestanding advisories, donor collectives, and no-strings gifts, philanthropy is gradually moving away from a metrics-focused approach. This shift, inspired by a 2020 study, is geared towards strengthening relationships between grantmakers and grantseekers while focusing on capacity building, evaluation, flexibility, and trust-based philanthropy, among other aspects.