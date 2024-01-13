en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Charities Experience Shift Towards ‘No-Strings’ Donations and Historic UNCF Grant

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Charities Experience Shift Towards ‘No-Strings’ Donations and Historic UNCF Grant

Teach for Kenya’s CEO, Yukabeth Kidenda, has voiced her concerns over the controlling nature of certain philanthropists, who impose stringent donation requirements. These requirements often include exhaustive documentation for each of the 750 teachers trained by the non-profit organization. Such micromanagement practices are indicative of a broader trend of skepticism among donors, who worry about potential misuse of their contributions.

A Shift Towards ‘No-Strings’ Donations

However, Kidenda has noticed a shift towards a new philanthropic approach characterized by ‘no-strings’ donations. The Segal Family Foundation, a major American donor focusing on East Africa, has embraced this method with Teach for Kenya. They provide unrestricted funds and request only essential information through an annual online form, thus significantly reducing the administrative burden for the charity.

Historic Grant for UNCF

In a similar vein, the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has received a historic unrestricted grant of $100 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support its capital campaign. This marks the largest single private investment ever made to UNCF. This fund will be used to grow endowments of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) that trail significantly behind other institutions.

Evolution of Philanthropy

The evolution of philanthropy is becoming less burdensome for both giver and recipient. With the advent of donor-advised funds, freestanding advisories, donor collectives, and no-strings gifts, philanthropy is gradually moving away from a metrics-focused approach. This shift, inspired by a 2020 study, is geared towards strengthening relationships between grantmakers and grantseekers while focusing on capacity building, evaluation, flexibility, and trust-based philanthropy, among other aspects.

0
Education Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Elite Medical Schools Embrace DEI Agendas Amid Controversy
In the face of changing demographics and a growing need for a diverse healthcare workforce, elite medical schools are taking a bold step by integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agendas into their curriculums. Among these institutions, the University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine stands out with its newly introduced mandatory course for
Elite Medical Schools Embrace DEI Agendas Amid Controversy
The Complexities and Challenges of Language Learning: A Deep Dive
7 mins ago
The Complexities and Challenges of Language Learning: A Deep Dive
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
29 mins ago
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
Dave Ramsey Advocates for Lessons Learnt from Financial Disappointments in Children
4 mins ago
Dave Ramsey Advocates for Lessons Learnt from Financial Disappointments in Children
Utah Principal Stresses Mutual Understanding During China Visit: A Step Towards Global Learning
4 mins ago
Utah Principal Stresses Mutual Understanding During China Visit: A Step Towards Global Learning
Rubik's Cube at 50: The Iconic Puzzle's Journey and Market Dominance
5 mins ago
Rubik's Cube at 50: The Iconic Puzzle's Journey and Market Dominance
Latest Headlines
World News
Ben and Erin Napier Swap Home Renovation for Pickleball in Upcoming 'Home Town' Episode
22 seconds
Ben and Erin Napier Swap Home Renovation for Pickleball in Upcoming 'Home Town' Episode
Awaiting J. Ann Selzer's Iowa Caucus Poll: Anticipation and Lessons from 2020
46 seconds
Awaiting J. Ann Selzer's Iowa Caucus Poll: Anticipation and Lessons from 2020
Elite Medical Schools Embrace DEI Agendas Amid Controversy
1 min
Elite Medical Schools Embrace DEI Agendas Amid Controversy
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
3 mins
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Secures Historic Third Consecutive Presidential Term
4 mins
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Secures Historic Third Consecutive Presidential Term
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
4 mins
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
5 mins
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
6 mins
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
11 mins
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
26 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
38 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app