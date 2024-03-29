Britam Holdings Plc Records Impressive Growth with KSh 3.3 Billion Net Profit in 2023

Britam Holdings Plc, a prominent financial services group in Kenya and the region, has announced a significant increase in net profit for the year ended 31 December 2023, reflecting robust performance across its key business segments.

The company reported a net profit of KSh 3.3 billion for 2023, marking a substantial growth compared to the KSh 1.7 billion recorded in the previous financial year. This impressive growth underscores Britam's resilience and ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities despite challenging market conditions.

A key driver of Britam's financial performance was the substantial increase in insurance revenue, which surged to KSh 36.4 billion, representing a remarkable 41% growth from KSh 25.8 billion in 2022. Additionally, net investment income witnessed a healthy growth trajectory, reaching KSh 11.61 billion, compared to KSh 11.32 billion in the previous year.

Britam's total equity also saw a notable uptick, climbing to KSh 25.69 billion from KSh 22.16 billion in 2022, reflecting the company's strengthened financial position and solid growth trajectory.

Mr. Tom Gitogo, the Group Managing Director and CEO of Britam, expressed confidence in the company's growth and performance trend, attributing it to the strong contributions from its subsidiaries both in Kenya and the broader region. He emphasized Britam's ability to grow revenues while effectively managing operating costs, driving sustainable profitability and value creation for shareholders.

The Group's total insurance revenue and fund management fees surged by 40 per cent to KSh 37.1 billion, up from KSh 26.4 billion in 2022. Notably, international businesses accounted for KSh 10.6 billion of the total insurance revenue, showcasing Britam's expanding footprint and success in diversifying revenue streams.

In terms of geographical performance, Kenya businesses delivered a commendable pre-tax profit of KSh 3.4 billion, underscoring the strength of Britam's operations in its home market. Meanwhile, regional businesses contributed KSh 1.4 billion to the Group's pre-tax profit, highlighting the company's growing presence and impact across the region.

However, Britam's performance was slightly dampened by a doubling of fair value losses from fixed income securities, which increased from KSh 2.3 billion to KSh 4.6 billion. Despite this challenge, Britam remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects and its ability to navigate evolving market dynamics.

In light of its robust financial performance, the Board of Directors did not recommend the payment of dividends for the year ended 31 December 2023, opting to prioritize reinvestment of profits to further fuel growth initiatives and maximize shareholder value in the future.

Britam's impressive results for 2023 underscore its resilience, strategic focus, and commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders amidst a dynamic and competitive business landscape. With a solid foundation and a clear growth strategy, Britam is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and sustain its upward trajectory in the financial services sector.