Business

Barclays Bank of Kenya’s Transition to ABSA: A New Dawn

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
Barclays Bank of Kenya’s Transition to ABSA: A New Dawn

In an ambitious stride towards a pan-African identity, Barclays Bank of Kenya is actively progressing in its transition to rebrand to ABSA. This change aligns with the Absa Group Limited’s wider rebranding initiative across Africa, slated for completion by mid-2020. The rebranding process was set in motion back in March 2016 when Barclays announced its decision to scale back its shareholdings in its African operations.

A Visible Transformation

As part of the rebranding process, the bank has already introduced the new ABSA brand colors in 15 branches, including a modernized branch at the Sarit Centre. The aim is to rebrand at least half of the branches by the close of the year. Regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Kenya has been secured for the transition, including company registration and trademark procedures.

Business As Usual

Despite the visible changes, Barclays Bank Kenya will continue operations under its current name until the transition is officially completed. Barclays still retains a 14.9 percent share in Absa. The bank is also investing significantly in customer service enhancements, focusing particularly on digitization and automation. As part of the separation programme, a total of Sh910 million has been invested, and key technology systems have been migrated from Barclays UK.

Nearing Completion

The transition is reportedly 85 percent complete, and customers are assured that services will continue without interruption. No additional information will be required during the rebranding phase. The bank is actively engaging stakeholders through a variety of activities and marketing campaigns to introduce the new brand.

Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

