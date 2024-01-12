en English
Kenya

Atheistic Arguments and Their Impact on Christian University Students’ Beliefs and Wellbeing

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:40 pm EST
Atheistic Arguments and Their Impact on Christian University Students’ Beliefs and Wellbeing

The impact of atheistic arguments on the religiosity and wellbeing of Christian university students was recently investigated in Kenya, a region where atheism is not widely recognized. The study, focused on two distinct types of atheist arguments – emotional and scientific – and their varying effects on participants.

Atheistic Arguments: Emotional vs. Scientific

The emotional arguments revolved around the perceived cruelty of God and the harm caused by religion, whereas the scientific arguments put forth the case that the universe can be explained without invoking God. Interestingly, the emotional appeals proved more effective in reducing religiosity, particularly among male participants. Scientific arguments, however, didn’t significantly sway participants’ religiosity levels, regardless of their education level or gender.

Gender Differences in the Impact of Atheistic Arguments

Women, notably, demonstrated a remarkable resilience to both kinds of atheist arguments. They seemed more impervious to the discouraging influence of both emotional and scientific disputes. This suggests that women may generally be more resistant to the challenges presented to religious beliefs.

Wellbeing and Atheistic Arguments

Interestingly, exposure to scientific atheistic arguments correlated with a rise in subjective wellbeing for both men and women. Women showed a particularly significant increase, indicating that a deeper comprehension of the physical world might provide more peace of mind. There was a noticeable interlink between participants’ subjective wellbeing and religiosity. Participants who felt less well off being religious also reported lower levels of subjective wellbeing.

The research did not observe any change in social tolerance following the participants’ exposure to atheistic arguments. Therefore, it seems that emotional appeals generally have a more profound impact, and religious belief is often associated with personal wellbeing. The unexpected boost in wellbeing from scientific arguments, particularly among women, warrants further investigation.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

