Kenya

Asembo Bay’s Historic Pier Springs Back to Life with New Waterbus Service

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
Asembo Bay’s Historic Pier Springs Back to Life with New Waterbus Service

The once bustling Asembo Bay, a significant economic hub perched on the edge of Lake Victoria, has for years been a shadow of its former self. Home to a historic pier that facilitated trade and transport from 1953 to 1989, the bay has witnessed a steep fall from grace due to the departure of Indian traders, propelled by rampant theft and harassment. The promised renovations, despite the demolition of properties worth millions, have remained a distant dream, letting overgrowth and abandonment take over. However, a glimmer of hope has emerged for the over 10,000 people who depended on the pier, as it springs back to life with the launch of a new waterbus service.

Reviving a Forgotten Economic Hub

Siaya Governor James Orengo, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, and a host of other officials graced the launch of the Asembo Bay Water Bus. The move is expected to stimulate trade between Siaya and Homa Bay counties while bolstering the blue economy. Governor Orengo went a step further to underscore the urgency of infrastructure development, such as piers, to accommodate larger vessels. He also proposed a framework for provision of funding and tax incentives to attract investors to the sector.

Resurrecting the Pier’s Glory

The waterbus service is part of a concerted effort to breathe life back into the Asembo Bay area. The county government has also embarked on the renovation of the Asembo Bay jetty, intending to revive water transport and restore the economic vibrancy of the Kamito Trading Center. The project aims to rekindle the glory days of the pier when it was a bustling hub of activity and a lifeline for the people of the bay.

A Step Towards Sustainable Fishing

Alongside the transportation initiatives, the county government has also unveiled measures to promote sustainable fishing. The move aims to unlock a KSh 4 billion market, thereby boosting the local economy and providing livelihoods for the local fishermen. The revival of Asembo Bay is not just about resurrecting an old pier; it’s about sparking a new era of prosperity for a community that has long been left in the shadows.

Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

