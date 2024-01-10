Arabuko Forest High School Expresses Dissatisfaction Over 2023 KCSE Results

Arabuko Forest High School, a distinguished private institution in Kilifi County, Kenya, has expressed unanticipated disappointment due to the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results. The school’s principal, Mr. Alwai Rashid, voiced this grievance during a press briefing, highlighting that the school’s mean grade of B- (8.14) was below their expectations, given the comprehensive preparations that the candidates had undergone.

Aiming High but Falling Short

The school had hoped to achieve a higher mean grade, aiming for a B (9.2), but fell short. Despite this, Arabuko Forest High School managed to maintain its status as the top-performing institution in the county. However, this year’s results indicated a dip from the previous year’s mean grade of 8.7 (B).

Unexpected Outcomes

Another surprise was the distribution of the highest grades. The top students at Arabuko Forest High only managed to secure grades of B+, a stark contrast from previous years that saw several students attaining A grades. The principal pointed out certain inconsistencies in the results, noting that some students who were typically high achievers scored lower than expected. Conversely, a few students who were less consistent in their academic performance received surprisingly high grades.

Regional Scorecards

Other schools in the region also released their KCSE results. Bahari Girls National School, for example, improved to a mean score of 7.65 (B-), narrowly missing their target of 7.69. This achievement is noteworthy, considering that one of their candidates was unable to sit for the exams due to health issues. Ribe Boys High School had a mean score of 6.9, with their highest-scoring candidate achieving an A grade, and six others scoring A-. Out of 230 candidates, 113 qualified for university entrance.

Kilifi North Sub County’s Director of Education, Mr. Hassan Abdulattif, added that some schools in the area are still awaiting their complete results, leaving room for potential shifts in the final standings.