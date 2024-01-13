en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Alberta Wambua Advocates for Increased Resources and Social Change to Combat GBV

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:33 pm EST
Alberta Wambua Advocates for Increased Resources and Social Change to Combat GBV

Alberta Wambua, an eminent advocate fighting against gender-based violence (GBV), recently underscored the pressing need for ramping up resources and efforts to respond to GBV. During her appearance on CitizenWeekend with host VickyRubadiri, she laid out the extensive groundwork that needs to be done to combat GBV.

Challenging the Roots of GBV

Wambua emphasized that the fight against GBV begins at home, with changes in socialization practices. This idea implies that tackling GBV requires a profound societal change, starting from our homes, where values are first ingrained. In educating individuals about respect and equality, we can plant the seeds for a society free of GBV.

A Multi-faceted Approach to GBV

According to Wambua, GBV’s complexity demands a multi-faceted approach. Beyond social change, it necessitates robust support systems for victims and survivors, along with stringent policy changes to safeguard their rights and provide avenues for justice. These measures combined can create an environment that empowers victims and discourages acts of GBV.

Resources, The Backbone of GBV Response

Wambua’s advocacy shines a spotlight on the desperate need for increased resources to combat GBV effectively. She points out the link between economic insecurity and GBV, suggesting that bolstering social protection systems can prevent and respond to GBV. As such, social protection policies and programs hold the potential to address GBV and must be given due attention and resources.

As Wambua’s call to action reverberates, it becomes clear that GBV is not a battle to be fought in solitude. It requires a collective societal effort to shift attitudes, provide resources, and support survivors on their path to recovery and justice. It’s about time we heeded this call, for the cost of ignoring it is simply too great.

0
Human Rights Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
4 mins ago
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
A groundswell of concern over the perceived erosion of democracy and human rights in Poland has led to the launch of the Strefa Wolnego Słowa (Free Speech Zone) campaign. This initiative, a clarion call to the international community, involves sending letters and emails to key figures and entities such as members of the European Parliament,
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
Retired African American Teacher Reclaims Family Legacy: Gifted Land Lost to Racist Mob in 1939
59 mins ago
Retired African American Teacher Reclaims Family Legacy: Gifted Land Lost to Racist Mob in 1939
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
1 hour ago
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
10 mins ago
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
Nama and Herero Peoples' Ongoing Battle for Reparation and Recognition
10 mins ago
Nama and Herero Peoples' Ongoing Battle for Reparation and Recognition
Putin's Desperate Strategy: Freezing Russian Prisons to Bolster Military Forces
11 mins ago
Putin's Desperate Strategy: Freezing Russian Prisons to Bolster Military Forces
Latest Headlines
World News
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
30 seconds
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
3 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
4 mins
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
6 mins
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
7 mins
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
10 mins
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
10 mins
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
10 mins
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app