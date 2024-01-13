Alberta Wambua Advocates for Increased Resources and Social Change to Combat GBV

Alberta Wambua, an eminent advocate fighting against gender-based violence (GBV), recently underscored the pressing need for ramping up resources and efforts to respond to GBV. During her appearance on CitizenWeekend with host VickyRubadiri, she laid out the extensive groundwork that needs to be done to combat GBV.

Challenging the Roots of GBV

Wambua emphasized that the fight against GBV begins at home, with changes in socialization practices. This idea implies that tackling GBV requires a profound societal change, starting from our homes, where values are first ingrained. In educating individuals about respect and equality, we can plant the seeds for a society free of GBV.

A Multi-faceted Approach to GBV

According to Wambua, GBV’s complexity demands a multi-faceted approach. Beyond social change, it necessitates robust support systems for victims and survivors, along with stringent policy changes to safeguard their rights and provide avenues for justice. These measures combined can create an environment that empowers victims and discourages acts of GBV.

Resources, The Backbone of GBV Response

Wambua’s advocacy shines a spotlight on the desperate need for increased resources to combat GBV effectively. She points out the link between economic insecurity and GBV, suggesting that bolstering social protection systems can prevent and respond to GBV. As such, social protection policies and programs hold the potential to address GBV and must be given due attention and resources.

As Wambua’s call to action reverberates, it becomes clear that GBV is not a battle to be fought in solitude. It requires a collective societal effort to shift attitudes, provide resources, and support survivors on their path to recovery and justice. It’s about time we heeded this call, for the cost of ignoring it is simply too great.