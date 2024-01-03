Aden Duale Dismisses Possibility of Female Chief Kadhi

In a controversial stance, Aden Duale, the Member of Parliament for Garissa Township, has publically rejected the idea of a woman serving as Chief Kadhi, a position charged with presiding over various Islamic legal matters. This perspective was vocalized in response to the incumbent Chief Kadhi, Sheikh Muhdhar, who had expressed a willingness to consider anyone with adequate qualifications in Sharia law for the position, regardless of gender.

Duale’s Position on Gender Roles

With a firm belief in gender roles as delineated in Islam, Duale argued that the position of Kadhi is not suitable for a woman. He maintained that this perspective is rooted in both the Holy Quran and the teachings of the Prophet. This viewpoint has surfaced in the wake of calls from women activists for the inclusion of female Kadhis, a push inspired by the recent appointment of Martha Koome as Chief Justice.

Call for Female Representation

In the eyes of these activists, the presence of women at the top of Kadhi’s court could provide a more empathetic and informed perspective on issues related to marriage and other personal matters. However, Duale contended that Muslim matters should be governed by Islamic teachings and should not be influenced by secular appointments like that of Koome.

Upholding Islamic Principles

Duale emphasized that the Muslim community voted for the 2010 constitution with the intention of preserving the Kadhi’s court and devolution. Their intention was to manage their affairs according to Islamic principles. Speaking at North Eastern National Polytechnic, Duale also addressed the issue of female genital mutilation (FGM) stating that he would only abide by the guidance of Muslim scholars on this matter, disregarding the viewpoints of NGOs, the government, or Western nations.