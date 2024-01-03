en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Aden Duale Dismisses Possibility of Female Chief Kadhi

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
Aden Duale Dismisses Possibility of Female Chief Kadhi

In a controversial stance, Aden Duale, the Member of Parliament for Garissa Township, has publically rejected the idea of a woman serving as Chief Kadhi, a position charged with presiding over various Islamic legal matters. This perspective was vocalized in response to the incumbent Chief Kadhi, Sheikh Muhdhar, who had expressed a willingness to consider anyone with adequate qualifications in Sharia law for the position, regardless of gender.

Duale’s Position on Gender Roles

With a firm belief in gender roles as delineated in Islam, Duale argued that the position of Kadhi is not suitable for a woman. He maintained that this perspective is rooted in both the Holy Quran and the teachings of the Prophet. This viewpoint has surfaced in the wake of calls from women activists for the inclusion of female Kadhis, a push inspired by the recent appointment of Martha Koome as Chief Justice.

Call for Female Representation

In the eyes of these activists, the presence of women at the top of Kadhi’s court could provide a more empathetic and informed perspective on issues related to marriage and other personal matters. However, Duale contended that Muslim matters should be governed by Islamic teachings and should not be influenced by secular appointments like that of Koome.

Upholding Islamic Principles

Duale emphasized that the Muslim community voted for the 2010 constitution with the intention of preserving the Kadhi’s court and devolution. Their intention was to manage their affairs according to Islamic principles. Speaking at North Eastern National Polytechnic, Duale also addressed the issue of female genital mutilation (FGM) stating that he would only abide by the guidance of Muslim scholars on this matter, disregarding the viewpoints of NGOs, the government, or Western nations.

0
Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
1 hour ago
Kenya's Battle Against Malaria: A Tale of Human Endurance and Scientific Progress
The battle against malaria in Kenya is a tale of human endurance, tinged by the relentless advance of climate change and the resilience of a deadly parasite. The narrative is brought to life through the experiences of individuals like Wilson Mutai, a 76-year-old farmer, and Kelvin Onkoba, both of whom have borne the brunt of
Kenya's Battle Against Malaria: A Tale of Human Endurance and Scientific Progress
Asembo Bay's Historic Pier Springs Back to Life with New Waterbus Service
1 hour ago
Asembo Bay's Historic Pier Springs Back to Life with New Waterbus Service
30-Year Sentence in Kenyan LGBTQ Murder Case Sparks Controversy
2 hours ago
30-Year Sentence in Kenyan LGBTQ Murder Case Sparks Controversy
Kenya's Maritime Sector Eyes Revival Under New Leadership Amid Uganda's Legal Challenge
1 hour ago
Kenya's Maritime Sector Eyes Revival Under New Leadership Amid Uganda's Legal Challenge
Voter Education Workshop for University Students: A Step Towards Electoral Peace in Kenya
1 hour ago
Voter Education Workshop for University Students: A Step Towards Electoral Peace in Kenya
Audit Unveils Successes and Challenges of Kenya's Climate Smart Agriculture Project
1 hour ago
Audit Unveils Successes and Challenges of Kenya's Climate Smart Agriculture Project
Latest Headlines
World News
From Setbacks to Redemption: The Resilience of Olympic Athletes
12 seconds
From Setbacks to Redemption: The Resilience of Olympic Athletes
Free Speech vs. Insurrection: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
27 seconds
Free Speech vs. Insurrection: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
Louisiana Election Results: Republican Control and Challenges Ahead
29 seconds
Louisiana Election Results: Republican Control and Challenges Ahead
Aspiring Ghanaian Candidate's Vision: A Global Hub for Ginger and Cassava Production
59 seconds
Aspiring Ghanaian Candidate's Vision: A Global Hub for Ginger and Cassava Production
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
2 mins
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
2 mins
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
2 mins
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
2 mins
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
3 mins
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
6 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
19 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app