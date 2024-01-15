Accurate Statistics Crucial for Decision-Making, says Nyeri County Commissioner

On African Statistics Day in Nyeri Town, Nyeri County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia emphasized the vital role of accurate information in governmental decision-making for economic development and improved service delivery. Shisia highlighted that reliable and quality statistics underpin sound decision-making across all sectors of Kenya's economy. He further underscored the government's dependence on statistical data for crafting growth-oriented plans and urged citizens to cooperate with surveys conducted by responsible agencies.

Respecting Cultural Sensitivities in Data Collection

Shisia also underscored the necessity of respecting cultural sensitivities during data collection to maintain credibility and prevent conflicts. He cited the example of certain communities where counting children is considered taboo to illustrate the complexities involved in data collection. He stressed the importance of understanding and respecting these cultural nuances to ensure the accuracy and acceptance of statistical data.

Enhancing Service Delivery and Resource Allocation

Encouraging local participation in the forthcoming urban centers and market surveys, Shisia stated these would inform decisions to improve service delivery and resource allocation. These surveys are instrumental in understanding the needs and aspirations of citizens, thereby enabling the government to tailor its policies and programs accordingly.

African Statistics Day: Emphasizing the Role of Statistics

Every year, on November 18, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) observes African Statistics Day to underscore the importance of statistics in socio-economic development across Africa. This year's theme revolved around the value of high-quality official statistics in fostering transparency, good governance, and inclusive development. It aimed to highlight how statistics can play an instrumental role in shaping a nation's future, driving its economic growth, and improving the quality of life of its citizens.