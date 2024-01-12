en English
A Decade of Academic Decline: Parents Demand Change at Olereto Secondary School

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:58 pm EST
In the heart of Kenya, the academic reputation of Olereto Secondary School steadily declines, much to the alarm of parents and stakeholders. For ten long years, the institution has been under the microscope for consistently poor academic performance, with the top-performing student only managing to scrape a grade of D. This revelation has intensified calls for immediate and effectual action to address the deep-rooted issues that have led to such an enduring underachievement.

Parental Discontentment Grows

The simmering dissatisfaction among parents of students attending Olereto Secondary School has reached a boiling point. They have been raising concerns about the low academic standards at the institution for a decade, seeking improvements in teaching quality, resources, and administrative oversight. The possibility of a re-evaluation of the curriculum or teaching methods is also on the table. The stakes are high, as parents aspire to provide better educational opportunities for their children.

Ineffective Teaching or Inadequate Resources?

Debate now rages around what lies at the heart of Olereto’s academic issues. Is it ineffective teaching, or are the teachers themselves hampered by a lack of resources? The community is demanding a comprehensive review of the teaching staff’s performance and the resources available to them. The academic future of the students hangs in the balance as stakeholders dissect these possibilities.

Parents: A Missing Link?

A former teacher from the school, speaking anonymously, shared stories of parents in denial about their child’s academic struggles. The teacher emphasized the need for parents to be proactive and engaged in their child’s education. The parental involvement or lack thereof could be another contributing factor to the school’s ongoing academic woes. The urgency is palpable as parents and stakeholders alike strive for the betterment of Olereto Secondary School.

Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

