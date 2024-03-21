Kenya Boosts Passport Processing: Over 100,000 Booklets Arrive, New Machines by 2024

In a significant move to alleviate the passport application backlog, Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Dr. Julius Bitok, alongside Director General Immigration Evelyn Cheluget, welcomed a substantial consignment of passport booklets at Nyayo House, Nairobi. This batch includes 92,400 B-series and 20,300 C-series booklets, signaling a pivotal step towards streamlining passport issuance processes. With the procurement of additional A-series booklets and the anticipation of new printing machinery, the government is set to enhance its service delivery, ensuring applicants receive passports promptly.

Strategic Enhancements in Passport Issuance

The arrival of the new passport booklets marks a critical phase in addressing the current application backlog, attributed to a notable surge in demand. To expedite the issuance, Dr. Bitok announced that applications would be processed on a first-in-first-out basis, with an emphasis on prioritizing applicants with urgent travel needs through an upgrade option available on the eCitizen portal. This approach is complemented by the introduction of two advanced passport printing machines slated for commissioning by April 2024, promising a significant boost in the department's operational capacity.

Infrastructure and Service Upgrade

Recognizing the importance of a user-friendly and efficient service environment, the Directorate is undertaking a comprehensive infrastructural upgrade of its facilities. This initiative aims not only to accommodate the increasing number of clients but also to improve the overall applicant experience. In the interim, applicants are encouraged to utilize digital platforms for application status updates, minimizing the need for physical visits to immigration offices.

Implications and Future Outlook

With these strategic enhancements, the government is taking decisive steps to alleviate the passport processing delays that have inconvenienced many Kenyans. The introduction of new booklets and state-of-the-art printing technology is expected to streamline the passport issuance process, significantly reducing wait times and improving service delivery. As these measures take effect, applicants can look forward to more efficient and reliable passport services, marking a new era in Kenya's immigration and citizen services.