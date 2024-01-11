en English
Artists/Artwork

Ken Krimstein’s ‘When I Grow Up’: Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
It was in the year 2017 that an extraordinary finding occurred in the cellar of an unassuming Lithuanian church: a trove of lost stories penned by Jewish teenagers in the 1930s. These were not just any stories; they were autobiographical narratives that painted a vivid picture of their lives, dreams, and worries during a tumultuous era when the menace of the Nazi regime was an ever-growing threat. The man who uncovered this remarkable cache was none other than Ken Krimstein, a cartoonist celebrated for his work with The New Yorker.

Rediscovering a Lost Era

Seized by the profound depth and resonance of these accounts, Krimstein was driven by a fervor to bring these tales back to life and share them with the world. His passion led him on a journey to Vilnius to explore the documents up close and personal. The experience stirred him deeply, leading to the creation of a graphic novel – a medium that could best capture the poignant experiences of these teenagers on the cusp of adulthood, and on the brink of a world war.

When I Grow Up

The graphic novel, aptly titled ‘When I Grow Up’, has now been published in French as ‘Vivre’, a title that translates to ‘Live’. Krimstein’s work is a testament to the resilience and spirit of these young individuals who dared to dream and aspire amidst the looming horrors of the Nazi regime and the impending World War II.

Perspective: An Interview with Ken Krimstein

Krimstein recently shared his insights about his work and the motivations behind it in an exclusive interview with Gavin Lee for FRANCE 24’s series Perspective. The discovery of these stories has opened a unique window into a critical period in history, offering fresh perspectives on the hopes, dreams, and fears of Jewish teenagers at a time when their futures were uncertain, to say the least.

Artists/Artwork Lithuania World
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

