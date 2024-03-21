KDP Leaders Masoud and Masrour Barzani Aid Duhok Flood Victims with 117 Apartments

In a significant display of solidarity, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani have stepped up to support the victims of the recent devastating floods in Duhok. During a press briefing, Duhok Governor Ali Tatar, alongside KDP's representative Mansour Barzani, announced the allocation of 117 apartments to those affected, highlighting the Barzanis' unwavering commitment to swift assistance.

Immediate Response and Support

The calamity struck on March 19, when heavy rains led to fatal flooding, claiming three lives, inundating homes, and crippling transportation networks. In the aftermath, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reached out to Dr. Ali Tatar, emphasizing the urgency of protecting citizens and coordinating immediate relief efforts. This proactive approach underscores the KRG's dedication to its citizens' safety and well-being, even in the face of natural disasters.

Plans for Rehabilitation and Future Prevention

Addressing the housing crisis in flood-prone areas, Governor Tatar revealed plans to repair the Hishkaroo river area to prevent future disasters. He stressed the government's commitment to relocating families from risky areas, with President Barzani authorizing new apartments for displaced families. This strategic move not only provides immediate relief but also lays the groundwork for long-term safety and prevention measures.

Standing Together in Times of Need

The KDP leadership's response to the Duhok floods is a testament to their dedication to serving the Kurdistan region's people. While the tragedy brought immense hardship, the solidarity and support from the KDP and KRG provide a beacon of hope for the affected communities. As efforts to rebuild and rehabilitate the affected areas continue, the resolve of leaders like Masoud and Masrour Barzani to stand by those in distress shines through, reaffirming their commitment to the well-being of every citizen.