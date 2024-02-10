KDE Frameworks 5.115.0: Enhanced Stability and Reliability for KDE Plasma 5

The KDE Project, a renowned player in the open-source software community, announced the latest stable release of KDE Frameworks 5.115 on February 10, 2024. This update addresses a number of bugs in the Dolphin file manager, enhancing the overall user experience and reliability for those within the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment. Among the bugs resolved are a crash when using kio-admin for privilege escalation, issues with expanding folders in network shares or mounts, and problems when moving or copying large numbers of files.

Refining the User Experience

The KDE Project's commitment to delivering a smooth and efficient user experience is evident in this latest release. KDE Frameworks 5.115.0 resolves an infinite looping issue in KCalendarCore, along with updating the Google icon in the Breeze icon theme and adding the St. Brigid's Day holiday in KHolidays. These updates demonstrate a keen attention to detail, ensuring that users can enjoy a seamless and enjoyable experience while navigating their digital lives.

Beneath the Surface: Enhancements and Minor Changes

In addition to the more visible bug fixes, KDE Frameworks 5.115.0 also incorporates minor changes to various components. These include KWallet Framework, Prison, KIconThemes, KDeclarative, KCoreAddons, and Extra CMake Modules. Such refinements contribute to the ongoing development and optimization of the KDE Frameworks, providing a solid foundation for developers to build upon.

Empowering Developers with Predictable Improvements

As part of the KDE Project's monthly release series, KDE Frameworks 5.115.0 is designed to offer developers timely and predictable improvements. By providing a steady stream of updates, the KDE Project enables developers to create applications that are both innovative and reliable. These frequent updates also ensure that the KDE Frameworks remain compatible with the latest advancements in the Qt libraries, further enhancing their versatility and appeal.

The code for KDE Frameworks 5.115.0 has been GPG-signed using the key of David Faure, a well-respected developer and maintainer within the KDE community. This signature serves as a guarantee of the code's authenticity and integrity, providing users and developers with confidence in the software they are utilizing.

KDE Frameworks are a set of over 80 additions to the Qt libraries, offering a wealth of frequently used functions in the form of well-tested library modules. These modules are distributed under a friendly license, making them an attractive choice for developers seeking to create applications with a strong foundation and a wide range of features.

Users of the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment are encouraged to update their installations to KDE Frameworks 5.115.0 in order to benefit from the enhanced stability and reliability that this release provides. With its focus on bug fixes and minor improvements, KDE Frameworks 5.115.0 represents another step forward in the KDE Project's mission to deliver a high-quality, open-source software experience.

Today, the KDE community celebrates the release of KDE Frameworks 5.115.0, an update that brings renewed stability and reliability to the Dolphin file manager and other components within the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment. By addressing a variety of bugs and incorporating minor changes, this release demonstrates the KDE Project's ongoing commitment to delivering a superior user experience and empowering developers with the tools they need to create innovative applications.

As the KDE Project continues its monthly release series, users and developers can look forward to further enhancements and improvements in the KDE Frameworks. With each new release, the KDE community moves closer to its goal of providing a world-class, open-source software experience that is accessible, reliable, and enjoyable for all.