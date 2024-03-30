UN SDG Accelerator Program Culminates in Almaty, Champions Sustainable Business in Central Asia

On March 28, 2024, the United Nations (UN) Global Compact SDG Ambition Accelerator Program wrapped up with a prestigious award ceremony at the UN Plaza in Almaty, heralding a new era of sustainable business practices in Central Asia. This six-month educational initiative, meticulously designed by UN experts, aimed to expedite the integration of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into the strategic and operational frameworks of businesses across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The program not only provided dedicated training to the participating companies but also showcased best practices from leading firms such as Jusan Bank, KazMunayGas, Satbayev University, and Kazatomprom, setting a benchmark for sustainability in the region.

Driving Sustainable Growth and Innovation

The Accelerator Program was not just about recognizing the efforts of businesses towards sustainability; it was also a robust platform for learning and collaboration. From October 2023 to March 2024, the program engaged representatives from 40 companies in a comprehensive curriculum that covered various aspects of the SDGs. Michaela Friberg-Storey, the UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, highlighted the growing interest of the local business community in SDG initiatives. She noted the launch of the Business and Human Rights Accelerator in February and the anticipation for the upcoming Climate Ambition Accelerator in May. These initiatives underscore the critical role of business in achieving the SDGs, stimulating economic growth, creating job opportunities, and fostering innovation to address social challenges.

Engaging the Business Community in Climate Action

One of the standout aspects of the Accelerator Program was its emphasis on climate action. By actively engaging businesses in the fight against climate change, the program demonstrated the vital role that the corporate sector plays in environmental stewardship. Today, 62 companies from Kazakhstan are members of the UN Global Compact, signifying a significant commitment towards sustainability and responsible business practices. This engagement is crucial for not only mitigating the impacts of climate change but also for ensuring the long-term viability and success of businesses in the region.

Setting the Stage for Future Initiatives

The conclusion of the UN SDG Accelerator Program marks the beginning of a new chapter for sustainable business in Central Asia. The program's success in integrating the SDGs into business practices has set a solid foundation for future initiatives. With the Business and Human Rights Accelerator and the Climate Ambition Accelerator on the horizon, there is a palpable sense of momentum towards greater corporate responsibility and sustainability. The active participation of the business community in these programs will be pivotal in achieving the SDGs and creating a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

As the world grapples with unprecedented social and environmental challenges, the role of business in driving positive change has never been more critical. The UN SDG Accelerator Program in Almaty has not only highlighted the potential of sustainable business practices to transform societies but also inspired a new generation of businesses to embrace the SDGs. As we look forward to the next wave of accelerators, the journey towards sustainability continues, with the business community at the helm of this transformative endeavor.