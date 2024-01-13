en English
Kazakhstan

The Astana International Financial Centre: A Beacon for Investment and Data Privacy

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), situated in the heart of Kazakhstan, not only stands as a beacon for investment but also, intriguingly, as an emblem of data privacy laws strikingly similar to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). By the close of December 2023, the AIFC has soared to host 2,390 registered companies, each operating under the detailed umbrella of the AIFC Data Protection Regulations and Rules.

The AIFC and GDPR: A Comparative Overview

Delving into the AIFC regulations, one discovers that they echo key principles of personal data processing as outlined in the GDPR. Moreover, they delineate categories of sensitive personal data akin to those in the GDPR. However, unlike the GDPR, the AIFC permits processing of sensitive data for compliance with specific legal obligations and does not insist upon pseudonymisation or encryption for data security.

Data Subject Rights within the AIFC

Residing within the AIFC, data subjects are endowed with rights closely resembling those under the GDPR. However, there are key exceptions— rights related to data portability and protections against certain automated decisions are not stipulated within the AIFC Regulations. Transferring personal data outside the AIFC demands adequate protection and is currently approved for a list of 32 jurisdictions.

Consequences of Non-compliance

Non-compliance with the AIFC’s data protection laws can be a costly affair, leading to substantial fines. Hence, it becomes crucial for employers to not only adhere strictly to these regulations but also to project a robust commitment to data protection. This approach could fortify trust, diminish liability risks, and spruce up their reputation.

Astana International Exchange’s Stellar Year

Moving from data privacy to financial performance, the Astana International Exchange (AIX) has had a remarkable year in 2023. The AIX witnessed a significant surge in the number of listings, trading volume, and capital raised by issuers. Polymetal International plc, which completed its redomiciliation to the AIFC in 2023, emerged as the most traded equity, with non-residents accounting for 31% of equity trading. Reflecting this robust performance, the AIX Qazaq Index rose by a whopping 28.37%.

With its mission to develop an active capital market in Kazakhstan and the region, the AIX, established in 2017, has shown promising growth. The Centre’s commitment to data privacy, coupled with its financial success, sets it on a promising trajectory for the future.

Kazakhstan
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

