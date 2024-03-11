Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Bolster Bilateral Ties for Enhanced Cooperation

ASTANA – During a significant interview with the Azerbaijani Press Agency (APA) on March 10, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the bright prospects of bilateral cooperation ahead of his state visit to Baku. Highlighting the shared cultural heritage and strategic initiatives, Tokayev and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, aim to deepen cooperation in various sectors, including transport, trade, and sustainable development.

Upbeat View on Bilateral Cooperation

President Tokayev expressed his optimism about the strengthening relationship with Azerbaijan, emphasizing the personal and friendly ties with President Ilham Aliyev that facilitate a broader spectrum of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The official visit to Baku in 2022 marked a significant milestone, celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations and the adoption of a strategic declaration to deepen allied cooperation. Tokayev also highlighted the establishment of Business and Expert Councils and the upcoming initiation of the Supreme Interstate Council as key mechanisms for enhancing partnership.

Partnership on the Middle Corridor and in the Caspian Sea

The leaders discussed several strategic projects, including the expansion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, and the development of maritime ports along the Caspian coastline. Tokayev underscored the importance of the TITR for Kazakhstan's strategic priorities, noting the significant increase in cargo transportation along the route and the potential for reaching 10 million tons in the foreseeable future. Both nations are committed to modernizing their transportation and logistics capacities to facilitate transcontinental trade and regional integration.

Environmental Agenda

In light of the environmental challenges facing the Caspian Sea, Tokayev emphasized the importance of conservation efforts and the establishment of the Scientific Research Institute of the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan. Both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are dedicated to sustainable development, with Baku set to host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in November. This event presents an opportunity for both countries to showcase their commitment to combating climate change and promoting renewable energy sources.

As Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan continue to build on their historic and cultural ties, their partnership stands as a testament to the power of strategic cooperation in addressing contemporary challenges and opportunities. With a focus on transportation, trade, and environmental sustainability, these two nations are poised to make significant contributions to regional and global development.