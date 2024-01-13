Prague Zoo’s Lone Polar Bear Set for Relocation: A Step Forward for Breeding Prospects

Prague’s lone polar bear, Tom, is bidding farewell to his decade-long residence at Prague Zoo. Announced recently by Zoo director Miroslav Bobek on social media, Tom is set to relocate to Almaty Zoo in Kazakhstan come spring. This decision, based on the recommendations of the European breeding program coordinator, comes in the wake of the death of the female polar bear Berta, leaving Tom without a companion.

Tom’s New Home: Almaty Zoo

Tom, born in November 2007 at Brno Zoo, holds a unique connection with Almaty Zoo—his father Umca was originally from there. The relocation is a strategic move to improve Tom’s living conditions and breeding prospects. At Almaty Zoo, Tom will have access to three enclosures and an air-conditioned indoor area—benefits that significantly outweigh the current polar bear pavilion at Prague Zoo, dating back to 1933.

Prague Zoo’s Breeding Plans and Future Developments

Prague Zoo’s polar bear pavilion has been deemed inadequate for breeding, a verdict that has prompted the zoo to envision a new Arctic Pavilion. With an estimated cost of CZK 1.2 billion, this new facility will feature modern enclosures and amenities, including a restaurant for visitors. Until the completion of the new pavilion, Prague Zoo plans to host two male polar bears, Gregor and Aleut from Warsaw, to rejuvenate its breeding program.

A Legacy of Polar Bear Breeding

Prague Zoo has a history steeped in polar bear breeding. Despite the inherent challenges in natural breeding due to the complexities of bear milk and maternal care, the zoo achieved the world’s first successful artificial breeding in 1942. With Tom’s impending move to Almaty Zoo and the scheduled arrival of Gregor and Aleut from Warsaw, Prague Zoo is poised to continue and enhance its legacy in polar bear breeding.