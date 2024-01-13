en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Czechia

Prague Zoo’s Lone Polar Bear Set for Relocation: A Step Forward for Breeding Prospects

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Prague Zoo’s Lone Polar Bear Set for Relocation: A Step Forward for Breeding Prospects

Prague’s lone polar bear, Tom, is bidding farewell to his decade-long residence at Prague Zoo. Announced recently by Zoo director Miroslav Bobek on social media, Tom is set to relocate to Almaty Zoo in Kazakhstan come spring. This decision, based on the recommendations of the European breeding program coordinator, comes in the wake of the death of the female polar bear Berta, leaving Tom without a companion.

Tom’s New Home: Almaty Zoo

Tom, born in November 2007 at Brno Zoo, holds a unique connection with Almaty Zoo—his father Umca was originally from there. The relocation is a strategic move to improve Tom’s living conditions and breeding prospects. At Almaty Zoo, Tom will have access to three enclosures and an air-conditioned indoor area—benefits that significantly outweigh the current polar bear pavilion at Prague Zoo, dating back to 1933.

Prague Zoo’s Breeding Plans and Future Developments

Prague Zoo’s polar bear pavilion has been deemed inadequate for breeding, a verdict that has prompted the zoo to envision a new Arctic Pavilion. With an estimated cost of CZK 1.2 billion, this new facility will feature modern enclosures and amenities, including a restaurant for visitors. Until the completion of the new pavilion, Prague Zoo plans to host two male polar bears, Gregor and Aleut from Warsaw, to rejuvenate its breeding program.

A Legacy of Polar Bear Breeding

Prague Zoo has a history steeped in polar bear breeding. Despite the inherent challenges in natural breeding due to the complexities of bear milk and maternal care, the zoo achieved the world’s first successful artificial breeding in 1942. With Tom’s impending move to Almaty Zoo and the scheduled arrival of Gregor and Aleut from Warsaw, Prague Zoo is poised to continue and enhance its legacy in polar bear breeding.

0
Czechia Kazakhstan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Czechia

See more
55 mins ago
The Passing of an Era: Remembering Czech Composer Karel Janovický
The world bids farewell to a beacon of the Czech cultural diaspora, Karel Janovický, a Czech-born composer, broadcaster, and pianist who breathed his last in the United Kingdom at the ripe age of 93. His life was a rich tapestry woven with threads of artistic passion, journalistic integrity, and an indomitable spirit that defied the
The Passing of an Era: Remembering Czech Composer Karel Janovický
PSSI Prague's Roger W. Robinson Jr. Honored with Distinguished Diplomacy Medal
14 hours ago
PSSI Prague's Roger W. Robinson Jr. Honored with Distinguished Diplomacy Medal
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
14 hours ago
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
Czech Republic's Position in Global Politics: Insights from Senate President Vystrcil
3 hours ago
Czech Republic's Position in Global Politics: Insights from Senate President Vystrcil
Italian Expat Raymi Britto: An Instagram Sensation in Prague
3 hours ago
Italian Expat Raymi Britto: An Instagram Sensation in Prague
Czechia Gears Up for a Stellar Lineup of Music Concerts and Festivals in 2024
14 hours ago
Czechia Gears Up for a Stellar Lineup of Music Concerts and Festivals in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
22 seconds
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
36 seconds
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
41 seconds
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
2 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
3 mins
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
4 mins
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
4 mins
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
5 mins
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
6 mins
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app