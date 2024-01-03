Pavlodar SEZ in Kazakhstan to Launch Ten Export-Oriented Projects

In a major stride towards economic self-reliance, the Pavlodar Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kazakhstan is preparing to launch ten export-oriented projects within the next two years. Bulat Bakauov, the Governor of the Pavlodar Region, made this announcement during the final reporting meeting.

Replacing Imports with Domestic Production

The planned projects are aimed at the production of a wide array of goods, such as aluminum profiles, radiators, household chemicals, polymeric containers, heating boilers, and artificial stone sinks. The primary objective of these initiatives is to replace imported analogues of these products in the market with locally manufactured alternatives. This shift is expected to contribute significantly to the region’s industrial and economic growth.

Sustained Growth in Exports

The Pavlodar SEZ has witnessed a remarkable increase in exports, which climbed by 1.7 times in 2018. This growth is a testament to the efficacy of the region’s economic policies and the potential of its industries. The SEZ’s robust resource and raw material base have also garnered international recognition, ranking as the best in a global special zones ranking by the Foreign Direct Investment Magazine.

Significant Economic Contribution

Over the years, the Pavlodar SEZ has made notable economic contributions. Enterprises within the zone have produced goods valued at 31 billion tenge, contributing almost 1.8 billion tenge in taxes to the regional budget. These figures underline the SEZ’s role as a key driver of the region’s economic development and stability.

In related news, Kazakh authorities have impounded the property of Russia’s main operator of spacecraft launching sites in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. This is due to the Russian state company’s debt of 13.5 billion tenges (29.7 million USD) to the Baiterek Kazakh-Russian joint venture. This action is seen as a part of Kazakhstan’s broader strategy to promote its export-oriented projects and safeguard its economic interests.