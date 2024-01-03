en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pavlodar SEZ in Kazakhstan to Launch Ten Export-Oriented Projects

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
Pavlodar SEZ in Kazakhstan to Launch Ten Export-Oriented Projects

In a major stride towards economic self-reliance, the Pavlodar Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kazakhstan is preparing to launch ten export-oriented projects within the next two years. Bulat Bakauov, the Governor of the Pavlodar Region, made this announcement during the final reporting meeting.

Replacing Imports with Domestic Production

The planned projects are aimed at the production of a wide array of goods, such as aluminum profiles, radiators, household chemicals, polymeric containers, heating boilers, and artificial stone sinks. The primary objective of these initiatives is to replace imported analogues of these products in the market with locally manufactured alternatives. This shift is expected to contribute significantly to the region’s industrial and economic growth.

Sustained Growth in Exports

The Pavlodar SEZ has witnessed a remarkable increase in exports, which climbed by 1.7 times in 2018. This growth is a testament to the efficacy of the region’s economic policies and the potential of its industries. The SEZ’s robust resource and raw material base have also garnered international recognition, ranking as the best in a global special zones ranking by the Foreign Direct Investment Magazine.

Significant Economic Contribution

Over the years, the Pavlodar SEZ has made notable economic contributions. Enterprises within the zone have produced goods valued at 31 billion tenge, contributing almost 1.8 billion tenge in taxes to the regional budget. These figures underline the SEZ’s role as a key driver of the region’s economic development and stability.

In related news, Kazakh authorities have impounded the property of Russia’s main operator of spacecraft launching sites in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. This is due to the Russian state company’s debt of 13.5 billion tenges (29.7 million USD) to the Baiterek Kazakh-Russian joint venture. This action is seen as a part of Kazakhstan’s broader strategy to promote its export-oriented projects and safeguard its economic interests.

0
Business Kazakhstan
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Local Currency Debt: South Africa's Economic Lifeline Amidst Rising Fiscal Challenges

By Mazhar Abbas

Breal Group Acquires Purity Brewing Co, Ensuring Its Continued Success

By BNN Correspondents

Hydrogen Utopia Scales Up with Investment in Cannabis Producer and Expansion into Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

UAE's FSRA Updates Guidance on Terrorist and Proliferation Financing Red Flags

By Hadeel Hashem

EbixCash Reports Remarkable YOY Growth across Multiple Travel Business ...
@Business · 2 mins
EbixCash Reports Remarkable YOY Growth across Multiple Travel Business ...
heart comment 0
Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound’s 2023 Car Market Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound's 2023 Car Market Preferences
Middle East Emphasizes on Labelling and Packaging as Key Growth Drivers

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Middle East Emphasizes on Labelling and Packaging as Key Growth Drivers
Nigerian Real Estate Leaders Honored with Doctorate Awards in Ghana

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Real Estate Leaders Honored with Doctorate Awards in Ghana
Jeep Unleashes the New 2024 Wrangler SUV in Korea: A Journey Towards Revitalization

By Israel Ojoko

Jeep Unleashes the New 2024 Wrangler SUV in Korea: A Journey Towards Revitalization
Latest Headlines
World News
Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness
1 min
Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness
Battle of Strengths: UT Arlington Mavericks Face Tarleton State Texans in WAC Basketball
1 min
Battle of Strengths: UT Arlington Mavericks Face Tarleton State Texans in WAC Basketball
IUPUI Jaguars vs Robert Morris Colonials: Horizon League Basketball Showdown
2 mins
IUPUI Jaguars vs Robert Morris Colonials: Horizon League Basketball Showdown
Jude Wolfe Transfers to San Diego State, A New Chapter Begins
2 mins
Jude Wolfe Transfers to San Diego State, A New Chapter Begins
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pepperdine Waves: A Clash of Titans in the West Coast Conference
3 mins
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pepperdine Waves: A Clash of Titans in the West Coast Conference
Terry Mitchell Joins Darlington FC as Assistant Manager: A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Club
3 mins
Terry Mitchell Joins Darlington FC as Assistant Manager: A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Club
North Texas Mean Green vs. Wichita State Shockers: An AAC Basketball Showdown
3 mins
North Texas Mean Green vs. Wichita State Shockers: An AAC Basketball Showdown
Latur to Receive Ayushman Cards: A Step Towards Healthcare Equity
3 mins
Latur to Receive Ayushman Cards: A Step Towards Healthcare Equity
Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams
3 mins
Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
57 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app