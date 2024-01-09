en English
Human Rights

Nietbai Urazbaev, Karakalpak Diaspora Leader in Kazakhstan, Dies at 54

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 2:03 pm EST
Nietbai Urazbaev, Karakalpak Diaspora Leader in Kazakhstan, Dies at 54

Nietbai Urazbaev, a pillar of the Karakalpak diaspora in Kazakhstan, and an outspoken critic of Uzbekistan’s government, has died at the age of 54. A human rights activist, known for his resilience, Urazbaev passed away following a heart attack in an Almaty hospital.

A Life Dedicated to Advocacy

Urazbaev left his native Karakalpakstan in 2004, seeking refuge in Kazakhstan. He was granted Kazakh citizenship in 2017, becoming a beacon of hope for the Karakalpak community. He continued to advocate for their rights and autonomy, making him a prominent figure in the diaspora.

Uzbaev’s Role in the 2022 Protests

His most notable feat was his involvement in the July 2022 protests in Karakalpakstan. These demonstrations were against the proposed changes to Uzbekistan’s constitution that posed a threat to the autonomous region’s self-determination rights. This move was met with widespread violence, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries. The aftermath saw the arrest and conviction of numerous activists, including Urazbaev, who was sentenced in absentia by an Uzbek court to a 12-year prison term.

Stress, Extradition, and Annulled Citizenship

Tensions soared following Urazbaev’s conviction when Uzbekistan sought his extradition. In a controversial turn of events, his Kazakh citizenship was annulled on the grounds of ‘incorrect documents.’ It is believed that the stress associated with these developments contributed significantly to Urazbaev’s untimely demise.

The Karakalpaks, a Turkic-speaking people, have faced an uphill battle in preserving their autonomy since their territory was transferred to Uzbekistan in 1936. Urazbaev’s death marks a considerable loss for the Karakalpak community in Kazakhstan, and indeed globally, as they continue to navigate the challenges of autonomy and self-determination.

Human Rights Kazakhstan Uzbekistan
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

