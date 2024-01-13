KazTransOil Sets Ambitious Goal: 1.2 Million Tons of Kazakh Oil to Germany in 2024

The year 2023 saw KazTransOil, Kazakhstan’s national oil transporter, successfully delivering 993,000 tons of oil to Germany. The transportation was facilitated through the Transneft system, Russia’s extensive network of trunk oil pipelines, and was directed towards the Adamowo-Zastawa oil delivery point.

KazTransOil’s Continued Commitment to Export

As of January 12, 2024, KazTransOil, a proud subsidiary of KazMunayGas (KMG), the national oil and gas company, announced ambitious plans for the new year. Within the month, the company intends to transport an additional 100,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany.

Ambitious Goals for 2024

For the calendar year 2024, KazTransOil has set an ambitious goal for itself. The company plans to transport a total of 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil to Germany, indicating a significant increase in export volume. This strategic move is poised to deepen the ongoing collaborations between Kazakhstan and Germany in the energy sector and potentially foster a stronger economic relationship.

Summary

In 2023, KazTransOil successfully exported 993,000 tons of oil to Germany through Russia’s Transneft system. The company plans to continue its export efforts with an additional 100,000 tons of oil scheduled for transport in January 2024. For the entirety of 2024, KazTransOil aims to transport a grand total of 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil to Germany, signifying a commitment to growth and international collaboration.