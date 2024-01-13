en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

KazTransOil Sets Ambitious Goal: 1.2 Million Tons of Kazakh Oil to Germany in 2024

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
KazTransOil Sets Ambitious Goal: 1.2 Million Tons of Kazakh Oil to Germany in 2024

The year 2023 saw KazTransOil, Kazakhstan’s national oil transporter, successfully delivering 993,000 tons of oil to Germany. The transportation was facilitated through the Transneft system, Russia’s extensive network of trunk oil pipelines, and was directed towards the Adamowo-Zastawa oil delivery point.

KazTransOil’s Continued Commitment to Export

As of January 12, 2024, KazTransOil, a proud subsidiary of KazMunayGas (KMG), the national oil and gas company, announced ambitious plans for the new year. Within the month, the company intends to transport an additional 100,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany.

Ambitious Goals for 2024

For the calendar year 2024, KazTransOil has set an ambitious goal for itself. The company plans to transport a total of 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil to Germany, indicating a significant increase in export volume. This strategic move is poised to deepen the ongoing collaborations between Kazakhstan and Germany in the energy sector and potentially foster a stronger economic relationship.

Summary

In 2023, KazTransOil successfully exported 993,000 tons of oil to Germany through Russia’s Transneft system. The company plans to continue its export efforts with an additional 100,000 tons of oil scheduled for transport in January 2024. For the entirety of 2024, KazTransOil aims to transport a grand total of 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil to Germany, signifying a commitment to growth and international collaboration.

0
Business Germany Kazakhstan
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
52 seconds ago
Airtel's New Promotion to Boost Usage of Mobile Financial Services
Airtel has recently launched a new promotion, ‘MakeChaguoSmartaNaAirtel’, designed to reward customers who withdraw funds from an Airtel Money agent. In a bid to bolster the usage of Airtel Money and improve customer satisfaction, the telecom giant is offering to refund transaction fees in the form of airtime. This move, aimed at increasing Airtel’s competitive
Airtel's New Promotion to Boost Usage of Mobile Financial Services
UK's Post Office in Potential Tax Controversy, Risking Insolvency
15 mins ago
UK's Post Office in Potential Tax Controversy, Risking Insolvency
Portable: From Chart-topping Musician to Successful Entrepreneur
21 mins ago
Portable: From Chart-topping Musician to Successful Entrepreneur
Foreign Nationals Harness New Manufacturing Opportunities in Nigeria
6 mins ago
Foreign Nationals Harness New Manufacturing Opportunities in Nigeria
Ethiopian Standards Institute Embraces New Standards Across Key Sectors
8 mins ago
Ethiopian Standards Institute Embraces New Standards Across Key Sectors
Central Registration Centre Recruiting Young Company Secretaries: 30 Positions Available
11 mins ago
Central Registration Centre Recruiting Young Company Secretaries: 30 Positions Available
Latest Headlines
World News
Chad's Political Landscape Shifts with New Director of Cabinet Appointment
14 seconds
Chad's Political Landscape Shifts with New Director of Cabinet Appointment
Tottenham Hotspur a Contender for Premier League Title, Declares Manager Ange Postecoglou
22 seconds
Tottenham Hotspur a Contender for Premier League Title, Declares Manager Ange Postecoglou
Bayer's G4A Startup Acceleration Program Applications will end on February 11
31 seconds
Bayer's G4A Startup Acceleration Program Applications will end on February 11
Critical Medications to be Delivered to Hostages in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Agreement
50 seconds
Critical Medications to be Delivered to Hostages in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Agreement
Nigeria's Falconets Gear Up for Crucial U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifier
57 seconds
Nigeria's Falconets Gear Up for Crucial U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifier
UK Post Office Scandal: A Reflection of Broader Societal Issues
5 mins
UK Post Office Scandal: A Reflection of Broader Societal Issues
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
6 mins
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
Triumph over Infertility: A Couple's Journey to the Joyous Birth of Triplets
10 mins
Triumph over Infertility: A Couple's Journey to the Joyous Birth of Triplets
SABC Announces Comprehensive Live Coverage of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
12 mins
SABC Announces Comprehensive Live Coverage of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app