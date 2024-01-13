en English
Energy

Kazatomprom's Production Woes Could Disrupt Global Uranium Supply

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Kazatomprom’s Production Woes Could Disrupt Global Uranium Supply

Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium miner, has flagged potential difficulties in meeting its production targets over the next two years. The London-listed company, largely controlled by the Kazakh government via its sovereign wealth fund, attributes these challenges to a dearth of sulfuric acid and delays in the development of new deposits. This troubling forecast is predicted to impact production possibly until 2025.

Facing Challenges

The Kazakhstan-based company disclosed plans to enhance its uranium production by 90% in 2024, relative to its subsoil use agreements. However, an evolving situation involving inadequate supplies of sulfuric acid, both in Kazakhstan and regionally, is posing significant obstacles. Adding to this predicament are the delays in completing construction works at newly developed deposits. These factors combined are causing a potential shortfall in uranium production.

Global Uranium Market Implications

This development comes at a time when the global demand for nuclear power is surging, with utilities reporting a cumulative uncovered requirement of approximately 2.3 billion pounds through 2040. The announcement by Kazatomprom, which supplies more than 40% of the world’s uranium, only intensifies the already complex global supply situation. This scenario has led experts to stress the urgent need for new uranium mines, especially as no major new mines are projected to be operational before 2030.

Impact on Uranium Prices

The spot price of uranium has more than doubled in 2023 and is currently trading at $97.45 a pound. This price increase is driven by escalated demand as 24 nations, including the US, Japan, Canada, Britain, and France, have committed to tripling nuclear power capacity by 2050. The potential shortfall in uranium production could further exacerbate this situation, potentially pushing prices over $100 in the coming days, as noted by Bank of America and Berenberg Bank. Additionally, recent US legislation requiring the sourcing of a portion of its nuclear fuel domestically could further impact uranium prices.

As the world’s largest uranium producer, any shortfall in Kazatomprom’s production could have significant implications on the global uranium supply and prices. The company is due to provide more details on the expected impact on its output in a trading update scheduled for February 1.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

