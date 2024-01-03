Kazatomprom Triumphs with Successful Qualification of AFA 3G Type A Fuel Assemblies

Kazatomprom, the world’s leading uranium producer, has unveiled the successful completion of a qualification process at Ulba-FA LLP, a Kazakh-Chinese joint venture, for the production of AFA 3G type A fuel assemblies. This accomplishment marks a significant stride in the nuclear power industry, endorsing the nuclear fuel produced by the joint venture for use in Chinese nuclear power plants. The qualification, confirmed by Framatome, stands testament to the joint venture’s strict adherence to all mandatory quality requirements.

Qualification Process and Expansion

The qualification process was initiated in March 2023 and concluded in four stages, with Ulba-FA divisions providing proficient implementation and supervision. This achievement paves the way for the plant to diversify its product line, as it will now be able to produce both AFA 3G type A and AFA 3G AA fuel assemblies.

2024 Outlook and Market Impact

In 2024, Kazatomprom plans to inaugurate the industrial production of the AFA 3G type A fuel assemblies and to dispatch a batch to Chinese nuclear power plants. The Ulba-FA plant, boasting a production capacity of 200 tons of uranium in the form of fuel assemblies per year, secures a guaranteed market for the subsequent 20 years. This innovative production launch has ushered Kazakhstan into the exclusive circle of countries that manufacture and supply nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants.

Company Portfolio and Market Reach

Operating through subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates, Kazatomprom oversees 26 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets exclusively within Kazakhstan, employing in-situ recovery (ISR) technology. The company’s securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. Major customers of Kazatomprom include nuclear power generation operators, with China, South and Eastern Asia, Europe, and North America forming the primary export markets. The company’s forward-looking statements underline its financial condition, operations, and business projections, while recognizing the inherent risks and uncertainties.