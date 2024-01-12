en English
Agriculture

Kazatomprom Anticipates Changes to 2024 Uranium Production Guidance Amidst Challenges

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
Kazatomprom Anticipates Changes to 2024 Uranium Production Guidance Amidst Challenges

World’s leading uranium producer, Kazatomprom, is bracing for potential modifications to its 2024 uranium production guidance, owing to several formidable challenges. The company had initially planned to escalate its uranium production in 2024 to 90% of its subsoil use agreements, marking an increase of 2,000-3,000 tonnes of uranium (tU) from the projected levels in 2023. The decision to amplify production was powered by mid- and long-term contracts with both new and existing customers.

Global Supply Chain Issues and Limited Availability of Essential Materials

However, the continuing global supply chain disruptions and limited availability of essential materials, such as sulphuric acid, have presented significant risks to this planned increase. Kazatomprom has managed to secure lesser sulphuric acid than required for 2024 due to the surging demand from agricultural and industrial sectors and regional market shortages.

Challenges in Meeting Planned Production Targets

Despite concerted efforts to identify alternative suppliers, the company concedes that meeting the planned production targets may be challenging. The precise impact of these challenges on production will be detailed in the company’s forthcoming quarterly trading update, scheduled for February 1st.

Uncertain Future for 2025 Production Plans

Further, if these issues persist, the production plans for 2025 might be at risk as well. This anticipatory production adjustment could have significant implications for the global uranium market and Kazakhstan’s role as a major uranium supplier. With uranium prices having more than doubled over the last 12 months, standing at $97.45 a pound, this situation becomes crucial for the company’s operational performance. The global decarbonization drive and the upheavals in energy markets have ignited a resurgence in the nuclear industry, with governments increasingly willing to sign off on new projects. As the world’s largest uranium miner, Kazatomprom’s production challenges could persist into 2025, adding to a string of supply challenges that have helped to catapult spot uranium prices to 15-year highs.

0
Agriculture Energy Kazakhstan
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

