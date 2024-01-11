en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Kazakhstan’s Strategic Engagement with Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan: A Step Towards Regional Trade Aspirations

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
Kazakhstan’s Strategic Engagement with Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan: A Step Towards Regional Trade Aspirations

In a strategic maneuver in Central Asia, Kazakhstan has removed the Taliban, the ruling group in Afghanistan, from its list of terror organizations. This move is an indication of Kazakhstan’s engagement with Afghanistan’s new rulers, despite not formally recognizing the Taliban government. With Afghanistan in the throes of a humanitarian crisis under Taliban rule, this engagement is driven by the aims of maintaining regional stability and fostering potential trade and economic integration.

Regional Cooperation Amid Global Conflicts

Given the international community’s hesitation to formally recognize the Taliban government due to human rights concerns and historical ties to terrorism, Kazakhstan’s approach stands apart. It reflects an understanding of the importance of regional cooperation and the potential benefits of involving Afghanistan in Central Asian economic activities. This is happening against the backdrop of global conflicts such as the Russo-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict, which have drawn international attention away from Afghanistan, leaving it somewhat adrift on the global stage.

Kazakhstan’s Economic Aspirations

Kazakhstan has demonstrated its intentions for regional trade and engagement with the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan through meetings with Afghan businessmen and Taliban representatives. By hosting business forums, Kazakhstan aims to strengthen economic relations with Afghanistan, to increase bilateral trade to $4 billion in 2024-25.

Kazakhstan’s engagement isn’t limited to trade aspirations. The country has extended humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and provided timely relief to Kabul through trade and business platforms. By developing infrastructure and supporting Afghanistan, Kazakhstan is contributing to regional growth. This strategy can be seen as an attempt to mitigate the humanitarian crisis by fostering economic stability in Afghanistan.

0
Afghanistan International Relations Kazakhstan
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
4 mins ago
Afghanistan's Educational Crisis: The World Responds to Taliban's Restrictive Policies
Since the Taliban’s ascension to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the regime has drastically curtailed education for girls and women. A ban has been imposed on their attendance in schools and universities, triggering sharp international criticism. The Taliban’s new curriculum, critics argue, focuses more on indoctrination, intending to churn out jihadists rather than well-educated citizens.
Afghanistan's Educational Crisis: The World Responds to Taliban's Restrictive Policies
Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Reacts to Pakistan's Allegations on Peace Process
7 hours ago
Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Reacts to Pakistan's Allegations on Peace Process
TOLOnews 6pm News Broadcast Highlights - January 10, 2024
8 hours ago
TOLOnews 6pm News Broadcast Highlights - January 10, 2024
Afghan Women Turn to Online Education Amidst Taliban Restrictions
3 hours ago
Afghan Women Turn to Online Education Amidst Taliban Restrictions
A Comprehensive Examination of Corruption's Impact on Afghanistan Over Two Decades
5 hours ago
A Comprehensive Examination of Corruption's Impact on Afghanistan Over Two Decades
Cricket World in Flux: Leadership Changes and Upcoming Matches
5 hours ago
Cricket World in Flux: Leadership Changes and Upcoming Matches
Latest Headlines
World News
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
21 seconds
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
22 seconds
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
Secretive Far-Right Meeting in Germany Uncovered: Remigration Plan Echoes Dark Past
2 mins
Secretive Far-Right Meeting in Germany Uncovered: Remigration Plan Echoes Dark Past
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
3 mins
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
3 mins
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
3 mins
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
4 mins
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
5 mins
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
5 mins
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
28 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app