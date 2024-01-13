en English
Economy

Kazakhstan’s ‘Kids Go Free’ Program Boosts Domestic Tourism

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:50 am EST
Kazakhstan's 'Kids Go Free' Program Boosts Domestic Tourism

In a remarkable effort to bolster domestic tourism, Kazakhstan’s ‘Kids Go Free’ program in 2023 witnessed the participation of 1,975 children, who embarked on 920 tours without worrying about airfare costs. This initiative, administered by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, provided free flights for children aged between two and 17, as part of a comprehensive tour package purchased via a licensed tour operator.

Impressive Engagement and Economic Stimulus

With the government subsidizing a total of 90 million tenge ($199,226) in air travel costs, the program saw an impressive level of engagement. The sales of tours reached a whopping 458 million tenge (approximately $1 million), providing a significant boost to the country’s tourism sector.

Top Destinations and Rising Numbers

Amongst the various destinations offered under the program, Lake Alakol emerged as the top choice for travelers, followed by Almaty and the Caspian coast. This indicates a growing interest in exploring Kazakhstan’s natural beauty and diverse landscapes.

Comparing these numbers to those of the previous year, the scale of growth is evident. In 2022, the program facilitated 692 tours, with 1,430 children availing the opportunity of free flights. The total compensation provided by the government was 76.2 million tenge ($168,678).

Benefits Beyond Free Airfare

More than just a financial relief for families traveling domestically, the ‘Kids Go Free’ program stimulates economic activity in the tourism sector, encouraging sustainable growth. As more families travel, the money spent on accommodations, food, and local experiences contributes to local economies, creating a ripple effect of prosperity.

In a world where the value of experiences is increasingly recognized over material possessions, Kazakhstan’s ‘Kids Go Free’ program is a commendable endeavor towards enhancing domestic tourism and fostering a culture of exploration among the younger generation.

Economy Kazakhstan Travel & Tourism
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

