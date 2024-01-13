en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Kazakhstan’s Coal Exports to Uzbekistan: A Significant Upturn Amid Challenges

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:51 am EST
Kazakhstan’s Coal Exports to Uzbekistan: A Significant Upturn Amid Challenges

The year 2023 marked a significant upturn in Kazakhstan’s coal exports to Uzbekistan, as reported by Kazakhstan Railways. The rail cargo exports to the neighboring nation swelled by 29%, amassing a total of 10 million tons. This surge was predominantly driven by the export of grain and coal products.

Grain and Coal: The Twin Pillars

Grain exports accounted for a substantial chunk of the total exports, weighing in at 3.5 million tons. However, the real game-changer was the coal sector, which posted an impressive growth rate of 82.3%, catapulting the total coal exports to a staggering 3 million tons. This robust performance is in alignment with Kazakhstan’s strategic blueprint to bolster thermal coal exports to Uzbekistan, with an ambitious target of a hefty 12.8 million tons.

Expanded Export Portfolio

While grains and coal were the primary catalysts for this growth, Kazakhstan didn’t limit itself to these commodities. The nation broadened its export portfolio to incorporate an array of products, including petroleum products, ferrous metals, chemicals, and mineral fertilizers, thereby diversifying its trade basket.

Challenges and Forward-Looking Strategies

Despite these positive strides, the trade sector isn’t devoid of challenges. Potential tariff adjustments for coal transportation loom overhead, threatening to impact the cost-effectiveness of coal exports from Kazakhstan. This underlines the imperative need for strategic trade management to navigate these potential hurdles. Earlier reports suggested a decline in Kazakhstan’s coal production and exports in 2023, with a 2% fall in hard coal production in the first half of the year, amounting to 6 million tons.

With the Pavlodar and Karaganda regions leading the charge, contributing over 90% of the total output, followed by the Abay region, Kazakhstan’s coal sector continues to hold a pivotal role in its economy. As the nation marches forward with its strategic plans to boost thermal coal exports, the world watches with bated breath.

0
Business Kazakhstan Uzbekistan
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Alibaba's Stock Downturn: Political Turmoil Overshadows Financial Success
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., often christened as the ‘Amazon of China’, is grappling with a significant downturn in its stock value, with gains amassed over the years since 2016 nearly wiped out. Despite its international acclaim and consistent financial growth, the company is weathering a storm of investor apprehension due to several concerns. Political Risk
Alibaba's Stock Downturn: Political Turmoil Overshadows Financial Success
MusicNL Calls for Increased Funding to Boost Local Music Industry
4 mins ago
MusicNL Calls for Increased Funding to Boost Local Music Industry
Pennsylvania's Structural Budget Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb
4 mins ago
Pennsylvania's Structural Budget Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb
Payvertise Token Reshapes Digital Advertising with Blockchain Technology
3 mins ago
Payvertise Token Reshapes Digital Advertising with Blockchain Technology
Somaliland Signs Historic Deal with Ethiopia and Fosters Youth Employment through Sagaljet
3 mins ago
Somaliland Signs Historic Deal with Ethiopia and Fosters Youth Employment through Sagaljet
VC Spectra's SPCT: A Rising Star in the Decentralized Finance Sector
4 mins ago
VC Spectra's SPCT: A Rising Star in the Decentralized Finance Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
2 mins
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
2 mins
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's March for Justice from Manipur
2 mins
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's March for Justice from Manipur
Ibrahim Babangida's Unsuccessful Attempt to Befriend Human Rights Activist Gani Fawehinmi
3 mins
Ibrahim Babangida's Unsuccessful Attempt to Befriend Human Rights Activist Gani Fawehinmi
Victoria's Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings
3 mins
Victoria's Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
3 mins
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
4 mins
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
4 mins
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
4 mins
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
50 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app