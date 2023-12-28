Kazakhstan’s Airlines Set New Passenger Transport Record in 2023

As the year 2023 draws to a close, Kazakhstan’s airlines soar high, setting a new passenger transport record. The Transport Ministry, in its announcements on December 28, revealed that the country’s airlines had successfully ferried 12 million passengers, marking a significant milestone in its aviation industry.

Expansion and Development of Aircraft Fleet

Contributing to this achievement was the strategic expansion of Kazakhstan’s aircraft fleet. The country increased its fleet size from 89 to 99 units, thereby boosting seat capacity from 12,000 to a substantial 15,000. This expansion played a crucial role in augmenting the airlines’ ability to cater to the increased demand, facilitating the record passenger transport.

New Passenger Terminals and Subsidized Tourist Routes

Simultaneously, the country has embarked on the construction of three new passenger terminals located in Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent. These terminals, expected to be operational by the first half of the next year, reflect Kazakhstan’s ambitious plans to bolster its aviation infrastructure. Furthermore, as part of the strategy to ensure widespread and affordable air travel, the government is supporting 23 subsidized tourist routes across all regions.

Projected Growth and International Expansion

By the end of 2023, Kazakhstan’s airports are projected to serve over 25 million passengers, signifying a 22% increase from the previous year. Complementing this domestic growth, the national carriers have also broadened their international footprint, expanding operations to 110 destinations in 28 countries. This year alone saw the resumption or inauguration of 23 international air routes in 13 countries.

Railway Sector Advancements and TITR Development

While the aviation sector takes flight, Kazakhstan’s railway sector is also on a fast track. The country has invested in 133 new locomotives, 275 gondola cars, and is constructing additional tracks and a terminal. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), crucial for Kazakhstan’s trade and logistics, has witnessed a 64% increase in cargo transportation, carrying nearly 2.75 million tons. Future projects include a logistics center in Xi’an, China, a multimodal terminal in Poti, Georgia, and a trade and logistics hub in the Almaty Region.

With its strategic location bridging Europe and Asia, coupled with proactive infrastructure development, Kazakhstan is set to emerge as an increasingly significant hub for regional and international trade.