Kazakhstan Strengthens Bilateral Ties with India at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
Kazakhstan Strengthens Bilateral Ties with India at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

In a bid to fortify bilateral ties, Kazakhstan has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening relations with India at the 10th Global Summit Vibrant Gujarat. The summit, held in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, witnessed Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev underline Kazakhstan’s keenness to boost trade turnover with India.

Reflecting on Decades of Collaboration

This year marks the 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Their cooperation extends across various international platforms such as the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, and the Central Asia-India Dialogue. Despite the positive trajectory of these relations, the first 10 months of 2023 saw a dip in trade volume to $811.2 million, reflecting a return to the pandemic-induced slump of 2020-21.

Kazakhstan: A Powerhouse of Energy

Kazakhstan, a country endowed with significant energy resources, stands as a prospective stable supplier of oil, gas, and other energy-related resources to India. In turn, the Indian market provides Kazakhstan with lucrative opportunities for exporting products from a range of industries.

Deepening Ties through Mutual Investments

The summit dialogues centered around intensifying cooperation, mutual investments, and joint projects in various sectors, including digitalization, healthcare, education, and tourism. At present, around 400 legal entities with Indian capital are registered in Kazakhstan, and Indian Foreign Direct Investment in Kazakhstan totals $414 million over the past 25 years.

Visa-Free Regime: A Step Forward

In an attempt to attract more Indian investors, Kazakhstan is lifting entry restrictions and offering a visa-free regime for Indian citizens for up to 14 days. Vice Minister Torebayev also seized the opportunity to discuss the upcoming 15th meeting of the Kazakh-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on various domains of cooperation on the sidelines of the summit.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

