Kazakhstan Spearheads Central Asia's Battle Against Aral Sea Crisis, Targets 2030 for Major Ecological Programs

Kazakhstan, as the chair of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), is at the forefront of efforts to combat the ecological disaster in the Aral Sea basin, aiming for significant environmental restoration and sustainable development in Central Asia by 2030. The region faces severe challenges, including diminished and polluted water resources, land degradation, and biodiversity loss, with the Aral Sea's transformation into the Aralkum desert marking a poignant symbol of the crisis.

Restoration Efforts and Challenges

Kazakhstan's leadership has been instrumental in approving two pivotal programs under the IFAS umbrella: the Aral Sea Basin Program-4 (ASBP-4) and the Regional Environmental Protection Program for the Sustainable Development of Central Asia (REPPSD CA), both set for implementation until 2030. Despite significant efforts, including partial restoration of the Northern Aral Sea with World Bank support, only 8% of the original Aral Sea has been recovered. The consequences of this ecological catastrophe extend far beyond the immediate region, affecting water quality, local employment, and public health.

Addressing Environmental and Socio-Economic Impact

To mitigate the adverse effects, Central Asian countries are actively engaging in phytomeliorative measures, such as planting saxaul and other vegetation on the former seabed, though the effectiveness of these efforts remains uncertain. The decline in water volume in the Northern Aral Sea has led to a reduction in fish catch and an increase in local morbidity rates due to desertification and water quality deterioration. Moreover, Kazakhstan is working towards joining international protocols to improve water quality in rivers and reservoirs to align with global standards.

Future Initiatives and Regional Cooperation

Under Kazakhstan's IFAS chairmanship, new initiatives aim to establish a sustainable regional cooperation mechanism for the efficient use of water and energy resources in Central Asia, taking into account the needs of all regions in terms of irrigation, hydropower, and ecology. This includes the development of transboundary eco-corridors and the establishment of regional networks of specially protected natural areas for biodiversity conservation. These efforts represent a critical step towards addressing the complex challenges posed by the Aral Sea crisis and moving towards a more sustainable and resilient future for Central Asia.