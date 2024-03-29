Kazakhstan Sees Electric Vehicle Registrations Soar Ninefold, Leading in Central Asia

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular in Kazakhstan, with the number of electric cars in the country seeing a remarkable ninefold increase in January compared to the same month last year, as per the Bureau of National Statistics. This surge places Kazakhstan at the forefront of electric vehicle adoption in Central Asia, showcasing a significant shift towards sustainable transportation within the region.

Unprecedented Growth in Electric Vehicle Adoption

The Bureau of National Statistics highlighted, "The number of passenger cars powered by electricity has increased 9.2 times, from 914 to 8,366 units. The highest number of electric vehicles is in the cities of Almaty – 4,946 units, Astana – 1,044 units, and the Almaty Region – 379 units." This growth is not isolated to Kazakhstan; the global market for electric vehicles has also seen rapid expansion. According to the International Energy Agency, sales of electric vehicles globally grew from around 1 million in 2017 to more than 10 million by 2022, with 2022 sales surpassing the 10 million mark, a 55% increase from 2021. Half of these sales were recorded in China, indicating a worldwide trend towards electrification of the automobile industry.

Policy Impacts on Electric Vehicle Surge

The significant increase in electric vehicle registrations in Kazakhstan can be partly attributed to the Eurasian Economic Commission's Council decision to extend the duty-free import of electric vehicles until the end of 2025. This policy has made electric vehicles more financially accessible to consumers by saving 15% off the customs value of the vehicle. Such measures are a clear indication of Kazakhstan's commitment to promoting environmentally friendly transportation solutions and reducing carbon emissions in the country.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Future

As of Feb. 1, the total number of registered motor vehicles in Kazakhstan reached 5.3 million units, with electric vehicles making up an increasingly significant portion. The transition towards electric vehicles is an essential step in combating climate change and reducing the country's carbon footprint. With continued government support and further advancements in