Kazakhstan Reclaims 10 Million Hectares for Sustainable Development

In an unprecedented move towards sustainable rural development, Kazakhstan has successfully reclaimed 10 million hectares of problematic agricultural land. This initiative, led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addresses land-related issues and champions the efficient use of agricultural resources.

Land Redistribution and Local Empowerment

By 2023, a vast expanse of 2.8 million hectares of this reclaimed land was redistributed among local farmers and regional residents. This move not only resolved land-related disputes but also bolstered community-driven agricultural practices, fostering a more sustainable rural economy. In addition to this, development activities were initiated on 3.4 million hectares of previously unused land, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic growth.

Transparency and Accessibility: Interactive Map and USREC

To enhance transparency and accessibility, the Ministry of Agriculture updated the interactive map Jerkarta.gharysh.kz in 2023. This map provides clear visuals of the reclaimed land and areas grappling with pasture shortages. Further bolstering transparency, the introduction of the Unified State Real Estate Cadastre (USREC) has revolutionized land allocation processes. This digital platform enables paperless services and automated procedures, making land allocation more efficient and less prone to human error.

Digital Agricultural Maps and Monitoring Land Quality

Digital agricultural maps, encompassing 145 million hectares or 77% of Kazakhstan’s agricultural land, have been introduced. Complete digitization is expected by 2025. Monitoring the quality and usage of land has been entrusted to the State Institute for Land Survey Work (GIPROSEM). Furthermore, the Zher Amanaty party commission under the AMANAT party has been entrusted with overseeing the transparent redistribution of land.

This significant stride towards sustainable land management in Kazakhstan not only underscores the government’s commitment to rural development but also sets a benchmark for other nations grappling with similar issues. The information in this article is sourced from the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was reported by Daryo, a registered mass media in Uzbekistan.