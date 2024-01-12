en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Kazakhstan Reclaims 10 Million Hectares for Sustainable Development

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
Kazakhstan Reclaims 10 Million Hectares for Sustainable Development

In an unprecedented move towards sustainable rural development, Kazakhstan has successfully reclaimed 10 million hectares of problematic agricultural land. This initiative, led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addresses land-related issues and champions the efficient use of agricultural resources.

Land Redistribution and Local Empowerment

By 2023, a vast expanse of 2.8 million hectares of this reclaimed land was redistributed among local farmers and regional residents. This move not only resolved land-related disputes but also bolstered community-driven agricultural practices, fostering a more sustainable rural economy. In addition to this, development activities were initiated on 3.4 million hectares of previously unused land, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic growth.

Transparency and Accessibility: Interactive Map and USREC

To enhance transparency and accessibility, the Ministry of Agriculture updated the interactive map Jerkarta.gharysh.kz in 2023. This map provides clear visuals of the reclaimed land and areas grappling with pasture shortages. Further bolstering transparency, the introduction of the Unified State Real Estate Cadastre (USREC) has revolutionized land allocation processes. This digital platform enables paperless services and automated procedures, making land allocation more efficient and less prone to human error.

Digital Agricultural Maps and Monitoring Land Quality

Digital agricultural maps, encompassing 145 million hectares or 77% of Kazakhstan’s agricultural land, have been introduced. Complete digitization is expected by 2025. Monitoring the quality and usage of land has been entrusted to the State Institute for Land Survey Work (GIPROSEM). Furthermore, the Zher Amanaty party commission under the AMANAT party has been entrusted with overseeing the transparent redistribution of land.

This significant stride towards sustainable land management in Kazakhstan not only underscores the government’s commitment to rural development but also sets a benchmark for other nations grappling with similar issues. The information in this article is sourced from the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was reported by Daryo, a registered mass media in Uzbekistan.

0
Agriculture Kazakhstan Sustainability
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
34 mins ago
Russian Emissary in Berlin Refutes Claims of Interference in German Farmers' Demonstrations
The Russian Ambassador in Berlin has categorically refuted the allegations that Moscow played any part in organizing the protests by German farmers. These allegations emerged amidst a series of demonstrations by German agricultural producers. The farmers are reportedly protesting against a range of issues affecting their livelihoods. The Grievances of the German Farmers The exact
Russian Emissary in Berlin Refutes Claims of Interference in German Farmers' Demonstrations
Supply Chain Disruptions and Cost of Living Crisis Impact Ingredients Sector
2 hours ago
Supply Chain Disruptions and Cost of Living Crisis Impact Ingredients Sector
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Champion 'Common Ground' Documentary at LA Screening
2 hours ago
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Champion 'Common Ground' Documentary at LA Screening
Senalia Reports Decrease in Cereal Exports: A Look at France's Grain Export Trends
45 mins ago
Senalia Reports Decrease in Cereal Exports: A Look at France's Grain Export Trends
Kazatomprom Anticipates Changes to 2024 Uranium Production Guidance Amidst Challenges
59 mins ago
Kazatomprom Anticipates Changes to 2024 Uranium Production Guidance Amidst Challenges
Sharjah and Tunisia Chambers Discuss Enhancing Business Cooperation
1 hour ago
Sharjah and Tunisia Chambers Discuss Enhancing Business Cooperation
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
42 seconds
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
1 min
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
Brisbane Heat Extend Record Unbeaten Run in Big Bash League 2023-24
1 min
Brisbane Heat Extend Record Unbeaten Run in Big Bash League 2023-24
Boxer Henry Okoth Turns Focus to Basketball: A Challenge or Opportunity?
2 mins
Boxer Henry Okoth Turns Focus to Basketball: A Challenge or Opportunity?
Nigeria Judo Federation Unveils Packed 2024 Event Calendar
2 mins
Nigeria Judo Federation Unveils Packed 2024 Event Calendar
South African President Lauds Legal Team's Performance at ICJ in Case Against Israel
4 mins
South African President Lauds Legal Team's Performance at ICJ in Case Against Israel
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
4 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Dauda Lawal's Victory in Zamfara Governorship Election
5 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Dauda Lawal's Victory in Zamfara Governorship Election
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app