China

Kazakhstan Reaffirms Support for ‘One-China’ Principle

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
Kazakhstan Reaffirms Support for ‘One-China’ Principle

In a recent diplomatic move, Kazakhstan has voiced its support for China’s ‘one-China’ principle, re-establishing its stance on the territorial integrity of the Asian superpower. The statement was issued by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in the wake of the elections held in Taiwan. In its proclamation, the Ministry confirmed its recognition of the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government, representing the entire Chinese nation. This includes Taiwan, which Kazakhstan acknowledges as an inseparable part of the Chinese territory.

Aligning with the ‘One-China’ Principle

The ‘one-China’ principle, a policy that designates Taiwan as an integral part of China, has found renewed support from Kazakhstan. This policy stance aligns Kazakhstan with the U.S. policy for Central Asia – a strategic move that takes into account border security, counterterrorism, trade and investment promotion, and upholding human rights and the rule of law.

Despite some differences over human rights issues and China’s treatment of Uyghurs, Kazakhstan has been compliant with sanctions imposed on Russia. It has also delisted the Taliban from its tally of terrorist groups. This is part of broader reforms promised by President Kassym Jomart Tokayev, which include decentralizing power and fortifying local governance.

Kazakhstan’s Stance on Taiwan

Following the recent election in Taiwan, Kazakhstan has reiterated its backing of the ‘one-China’ principle. The nation emphasizes that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate administration representing the entire country, and Taiwan is an integral part of China’s territory. Furthermore, Kazakhstan supports the Chinese government’s efforts to peacefully reunify the country.

Commitment to Sustainable Development Goals

Kazakhstan’s President, Kasym-Jomart Tokayev, recently voiced the nation’s backing for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the UN Summit. He stressed that achieving the SDGs is a national priority for Kazakhstan and displayed readiness for cooperation with all Member States. Specific tasks for implementation have been set for the year, reflecting Kazakhstan’s ongoing commitment to global development.

China Kazakhstan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

