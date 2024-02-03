Kazakhstan Plans to Boost Non-Commodity Exports: A Strategic Move Towards Economic Diversification

Kazakhstan is set to bolster its exports of non-commodity goods, aiming for a target of $233.5 million across 40 diverse product categories. This strategic move was revealed by the Ministry of Trade and Integration, highlighting the Central Asian country's intent to diversify its export portfolio and reduce dependency on commodity exports. The announcement came during a significant meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration, Arman Shakkaliyev, and the UAE's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi.

Paving the Way for Enhanced Trade Relations

The discourse between Shakkaliyev and Al Ariqi was not just centered around Kazakhstan's export strategy. They also discussed the upcoming 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO), scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi from February 26 to 29, 2024. This conference is a global platform, providing opportunities for dialogue and collaboration between nations on trade-related issues.

Strengthening Ties at EXPO Dubai 2020

A significant development from the meeting was the announcement of a Trade and Economic Mission at the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan, stationed within the EXPO Dubai 2020 site. This mission will see the participation of 30 Kazakh companies, signifying a concerted effort to promote Kazakhstani goods and foster business collaboration on an international stage. The Pavilion will also feature a permanent exhibition space and a co-working space dedicated to IT and oil service companies, providing them with a platform to showcase their capabilities and forge strategic partnerships.

Kazakhstan and UAE: Partners in Progress

Kazakhstan and the UAE have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992, a relationship that has been characterized by consistent development of bilateral ties. The countries have established embassies in each other's territories and have been working together on various fronts. Economic and trade collaboration remains a key aspect of their relationship, complimented by growing cultural and humanitarian ties that are showing promising signs of expansion.