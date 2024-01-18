Kazakhstan Marks Industrial Breakthrough with 99.5% Selenium Enrichment

In a significant scientific and industrial breakthrough, Kazakhstan has accomplished a selenium enrichment level of 99.5%, positioning itself as a global leader in the production of this rare and valuable metal. The announcement of this achievement was made by the Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sayasat Nurbek, via his Instagram page.

Kazakhmys Progress: A Pioneering Facility

The remarkable feat was realized at the Kazakhmys Progress production facilities located in Balkhash. This facility is home to Kazakhstan's first workshop dedicated to refining selenium, which was inaugurated on August 28, 2023. As the largest producer of crude selenium, Kazakhstan has always played a significant role in the global metal markets, but the complexity of selenium's mining and purification processes has made this commodity particularly valuable.

Innovation at Its Best

The new technology responsible for this achievement was developed by the Institute of Metallurgy and Ore Beneficiation at Satbayev University, under the leadership of Professor Bagdaulet Kenzhaliyev. This innovation allows for the cost-effective and reagent-free production of refined selenium at a previously unachieved purity level in a single step. This technological breakthrough has drastically reduced the production cost of pure selenium to just $4 per kilogram, while the refined product commands a value of between $110-150 per kilogram. In comparison, crude selenium is priced at about $10 to $12 per kilogram.

A Boost for the Economy

Kazakhmys Smelting's Balkhash copper smelting plant is set to provide the raw material for the facility, with plans to process 75 tons of crude selenium every year. The successful operation of the facility is projected to yield over 60 tons of refined selenium annually. This success story, fueled by a commercialization grant of 280 million tenge from the Science Fund, has not only established Kazakhstan as a key player in the global selenium market, but also led to a fivefold increase in the salaries of scientists at Satbayev University.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has acknowledged the prior neglect of the science sector in the country, which had been a barrier to such progress. However, the recent reforms introduced by the ministry, which grant more managerial freedom to universities, have fostered a strong bond between scientific research and the industrial sector, paving the way for more breakthroughs in the future.