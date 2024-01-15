Kazakhstan Mandates Online Classes, Imposes Travel Restrictions Amid Harsh Weather

In the face of worsening weather conditions, online classes have been ordered for first shift students across seven regions of Kazakhstan on January 15. The affected students span from grades 0-9 in the capital city Astana, and grades 1-9 in districts of the Aktobe region, including Aktobe, Aitekebi, Alginsky, Temirsky, Kobdinsky, Kargalinsky, Baiganinsky, and Khromtau. Meanwhile, distance learning is now a mandate for the first shift students in grades 0-9 in Ust-Kamenogorsk, grades 1-9 in Kokshetau, and grades 1-4 in Pavlodar, Uralsk, and Karaganda.

Travel Restrictions Amid Harsh Weather

Simultaneously, travel restrictions have been imposed across 42 road sections of national importance spanning nine regions of Kazakhstan. These include five sections in the Abai region, 14 in the Akmola region, four in the East Kazakhstan region, two each in Zhetysu and Karaganda regions, three in Kostanay region, four in Pavlodar region, seven in North Kazakhstan region, and one section in Ulytau region.

Legal and Political Aftermaths

Elsewhere, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and others in response to Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine. As of now, only 517 children out of 20,000 have been returned from Ukraine. The Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning to its citizens after an Israeli national lost his life in violent protests that erupted across Kazakhstan, triggered by a fuel price hike on New Year’s Day. Kazakhstan’s President subsequently declared a state of emergency in Almaty and western Mangistau province, aiming to restore security.

International Impacts and Repercussions

On a broader scale, the United Nations and its partners have appealed for a combined $4.2 billion to aid war-ravaged communities in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, in light of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Meanwhile, North Korea’s flight test of a new solid fuel intermediate-range missile, tipped with a hypersonic warhead, raised concerns about the development of more powerful and elusive weapons targeting remote US territories.