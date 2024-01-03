en English
Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Mandates Inclusion of Debts in Asset and Liability Declaration

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Kazakhstan Mandates Inclusion of Debts in Asset and Liability Declaration

In a significant policy shift, Kazakhstan has mandated its citizens to include their debts and claims as of December 31, 2023, in their asset and liability declaration. This encompasses debts owed by an individual to others as well as receivables due from other parties. The Tax Code stipulates that loan agreements must be notarized, as per Article 631, to accurately reflect the quantum of debt and obligations.

Notarization: A Critical Element

Notarial contract certification, governed by the ZRK ‘On Notaries,’ is integral for representing an accurate amount of debt and obligations. This process must be completed on the day all requisite documents are presented, and the state fee is paid, as stipulated in Article 40.

Declaration Deadline and Exemptions

It’s imperative that citizens have their contracts notarized before the asset and liability declaration submission deadline, which falls on September 15, 2024. It is noteworthy that only the initial declaration can include debts and obligations. No additions to this declaration will be permitted as per Article 211 of the Tax Code. While bank loan agreements are exempt from being declared, contracts with other legal entities, such as those involving microfinance organizations, must be declared.

Kazakhstan’s Evolving Economy

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov shared positive developments in Kazakhstan’s economy over the year. The country has improved the legal environment for the development of the creative economy and continues to align its foreign policy with the changing geopolitical landscape. The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) has reinforced its leading position in the Central Asia and Eastern Europe region.

Kazakhstan
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

