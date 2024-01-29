Kazakhstan Embarks on a New Era of Inclusive Education

Kazakh Enlightenment Minister, Gani Beissembayev, recently paid a visit to Almaty, where he engaged with representatives from the scientific community and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The focus of their discussion was the advancement of special and inclusive education, with Beissembayev emphasizing that its enhancement is a key priority for the state.

Commitment to Inclusive Education

In December 2023, the Ministry of Enlightenment demonstrated their commitment to this initiative by establishing an exclusive department for special inclusive education. This department's creation is a testament to the state's dedication to ensuring every child, regardless of their abilities, has access to quality education.

Building a National Center for Continuous Inclusive Education

During the meeting, Beissembayev announced plans to create a national center for continuous inclusive education. This center is expected to provide personalized educational approaches tailored to meet the unique needs of each child. The idea behind this initiative is to acknowledge the individual differences among students and to provide them with the necessary support to foster their learning and development.

Enhancing Teacher Training

Beissembayev also revealed that an 'inclusive education' module will soon be incorporated into the curricula for training future teachers at universities. This initiative underscores the critical role that educators play in inclusive education, and it aims to equip them with the skills and knowledge to effectively teach and support all students. There will also be a development of new courses for the ongoing professional development of teachers, ensuring they remain up-to-date with the latest strategies and methods for inclusive education.

Moving Forward

As the meeting concluded, Minister Beissembayev tasked those present with the creation of a strategic plan for the development of inclusive education in Kazakhstan. This plan will serve as a roadmap for further initiatives and efforts in this area, marking the beginning of a new era of inclusive education in the country.