The Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, Berik Uali, has dismissed a report from The Wall Street Journal. The publication claimed that Nikolai Patrushev, the Security Council Secretary of the Russian Federation, had reached out to Kazakhstan during the revolt of the Wagner Group. The objective of the contact, according to the report, was to seek assistance in convincing Yevgeny Prigozhin to step down. Uali, however, has refuted these claims, stating that the information does not reflect reality.

Allegations of Kremlin Involvement Refuted

In response to the report, Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, also negated the allegations that the Kremlin had any involvement in the assassination of Yevgeny Prigozhin. Peskov labeled the information as a 'canard'. In his criticism of The Wall Street Journal, Peskov accused the news outlet of engaging in the production of 'pulp fiction'.

Belarusian President Thanks Qatari Sheikhs

In other developments, Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, expressed his gratitude to the Qatari sheikhs for their assistance in evacuating Belarusians from the Gaza Strip. The act of assistance was acknowledged and appreciated by Lukashenko.

Russian Influence on Serbian Elections

There have also been speculations that Russia may launch an attack on a NATO country in the future. This claim was addressed by Putin. The report also discussed the alleged attempts by Russia to influence the parliamentary elections in Serbia.