Kazakhstan Celebrates Kaiyrymdylyk, Fostering Generosity During Nauryznama Decade

ASTANA – Kazakh citizens are celebrating Kaiyrymdylyk (the Day of Mercy) on March 15, as part of the Nauryz festivities nationwide. The day symbolizes values of generosity, compassion, and benevolence, fostering a spirit of empathy and goodwill among the people.

Nauryznama Decade: A New Cultural Format

In 2024, the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information introduced a new format of the Nauryz celebration–the Nauryznama decade from March 14 to 23. Each day of this period represents a specific celebration that embodies the cherished values of the Kazakh people. "This day [March 15] is dedicated to charity, compassion, and good neighborliness. It is essential to instill a culture of philanthropy in our society, to cultivate values of sympathy and mutual assistance," said Sabit Barlybayev, the deputy chairman of the ministry's cultural committee, during the Central Communications Service (CCS) press briefing on March 13.

Philanthropy in Action

The Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund, alongside its partners, opened early intervention centers for children with developmental disabilities in seven Kazakh cities. Humaneness is the representation of the finest qualities within each individual. Kazakh great poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev called upon people to show mercy towards each other in his landmark philosophical treatise titled "Kara Soz" (the Book of Words). Established in January 2022 at the instruction of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund has since initiated 67 charitable projects. In the past two years, the foundation has provided charitable assistance totaling 91 billion tenge ($202 million), focusing on health care, social support, education, culture, and sports.

Volunteerism and Community Support

Given the limited stay of patients in rehabilitation centers, the foundation is launching a pilot project encompassing four regions. The initiative aims to make assistive technical devices available for home rehabilitation after discharge from medical centers for further support. At the beginning of this month, the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (APK), a state platform for the rapprochement of nations and cultures, granted apartment keys to three Kazakh families with young children. The Mercy Caravan annual national campaign held by APK since 2015 envisages a raft of charity events for the population in need.

This year, young volunteers continue to assist socially vulnerable groups. They carry out snow removal campaigns and provide food baskets for children and low-income families. Anyone interested in participating in the volunteer activities can join by sending a message to the Astana Zhastary Youth Resource Center.