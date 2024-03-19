Kazakhstan, Armenia Forge Stronger Ties: Trade, Tech and Culture Cooperation Enhanced

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed mutual commitment to deepening interstate cooperation based on friendship, mutual respect, and partnership during their meeting in Yerevan, reported the ministry’s press service on March 16. The dialogue spanned various sectors including political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas, with a strong focus on enhancing political dialogue and identifying new opportunities to boost trade turnover.

Boosting Trade and Economic Ties

During the talks, the ministers highlighted the positive results of mutual trade in 2023, demonstrating a significant 23.1% increase that brought the trade volume to $53 million. Nurtleu and Mirzoyan agreed on joint efforts to identify new opportunities for increasing trade turnover. The discussion also covered the prospects for cooperation in the investment sphere, emphasizing the integration of production and financial resources of the two countries. Cooperation in high technologies, digitalization, mutual supplies of agricultural products, and the construction sector were identified as key areas for collaboration.

Empowering Small and Medium Enterprises

The ministers underscored the effective participation of small and medium businesses in the development of trade-economic and investment ties. Remarkably, 435 companies with Armenian capital operate in Kazakhstan, while more than 100 companies with Kazakh capital find their home in Yerevan. This dynamic synergy paves the way for a robust bilateral relationship, fostering economic growth and innovation.

Cultural and Humanitarian Collaboration

The positive dynamics of cooperation were also noted in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, with both ministers exchanging proposals to enhance collaboration in culture, education, and science. The meeting culminated in the signing of the Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Armenia for 2024-2025, solidifying the framework for continued partnership.

This meeting marks a significant milestone in Kazakhstan-Armenia relations, setting the stage for a future of mutual growth and cooperation. By focusing on areas such as trade, investment, and cultural exchange, both nations are poised to unlock new opportunities that will benefit not just their economies but also the people they serve.