Kazakhstan and China Seal $164.5mn Deals at Exporters Forum in Astana

During the recent second forum of exporters in Astana, Kazakhstan and China have successfully inked agreements totaling $164.5 million, marking a significant milestone in trade and economic cooperation between the two nations. This development was announced by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, highlighting the event's focus on strengthening bilateral ties through various goods supply deals. The forum, organized under the auspices of QazTrade and the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, drew participation from around 200 businesspersons, industry association leaders, and officials from both countries, including representatives from Sichuan and Hubei provinces.

Expanding Trade Horizons

Zhenis Oserbay, the General Director of QazTrade, spotlighted the vast potential of Kazakhstani producers, particularly in the agricultural sector, during a panel session on export issues. Oserbay underscored the growing interest from Chinese markets in Kazakhstani goods, with demand expanding annually across various Chinese provinces. Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, Arman Shakkaliev, further emphasized the thriving partnership, which propelled China to become Kazakhstan's top trading partner the previous year, with bilateral turnover reaching a record $31.5 billion by the end of 2023. Shakkaliev also revealed the recent expansion of the list of agricultural products Kazakhstan can export to China, potentially boosting exports by $1 billion across 135 commodity items.

Strategic Regional Focus

The cooperation between Kazakhstan and China is strategically based on regionalization, concentrating on provinces like Sichuan. Shakkaliev shared that trade between Kazakhstan and Sichuan province alone is nearly $230 million, with Kazakhstan's exports valued at $45 million. This focus was evident in the successful trading mission in Chengdu, which showcased the high demand in the Chinese market for Kazakhstani goods. Additionally, memorandums of cooperation were exchanged between QazTrade and the Chinese Council for the assistance of international trade (Sichuan Council), and the Hubei Enterprise International Cooperation of China, further solidifying the bilateral ties.

Future Prospects and Collaboration

The forum not only celebrated the current achievements but also set the stage for future cooperation and growth between Kazakhstan and China. The agreements signed and the discussions held promise to pave the way for increased trade flows and deeper economic ties between the two nations. With both countries showing a keen interest in expanding their partnership, the future of Kazakhstani-Chinese relations looks bright, promising mutual benefits and enhanced economic cooperation in the years to come.