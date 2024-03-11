Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Presidents Forge Ahead with Strategic Cooperation in Baku Summit

ASTANA—President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev discussed prospects for future cooperation and participated in the Supreme Interstate Council meeting on March 11 in Baku, reported the Akorda press service. Photo credit: Akorda During the narrow-format talks, Tokayev congratulated Aliyev on his election victory and on hosting the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 29 summit, in November in Baku. Tokayev highly commended efficient Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation, marked by new content and significant joint projects. Aliyev, in turn, emphasized the strengthening of fraternal ties with Kazakhstan.

Supreme Interstate Council Meeting

During the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Tokayev noted the positive dynamics in developing trade and economic relations between the states. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has increased fivefold since 2020. "Of course, absolute numbers may not be so impressive, but the dynamics cannot but evoke positive assessments. Our countries have significant economic prospects. ... Also, I am satisfied that we are working efficiently in the international arena. Our delegations to the United Nations and other international organizations maintain effective interaction," Tokayev emphasized. According to the Kazakh President, the activities of the Supreme Interstate Council will give a powerful impetus to cooperation between the two countries. They will contribute to bringing Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations to new heights.

Strengthening Ties and Future Projects

In turn, Aliyev noted the historical significance of the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. In his opinion, the outcomes of Tokayev's visit and the meeting of the Interstate Council will largely determine the future agenda of relations between the two countries. "Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are two fraternal states. For many centuries, our peoples have lived in peace, brotherhood and cooperation. ... I expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for fraternal assistance in the restoration of Karabakh. The Kurmangazy Center for Children's Creative Development in Fuzuli, initiated by the President Tokayev, is a gift from the Kazakh people to the Azerbaijani people. Tomorrow we will open this center, which will also be the center of our friendship. And, of course, in Azerbaijan, I think everyone knows that Kazakhstan is our reliable friend and ally," noted Aliyev.

Expanded Cooperation and Investment

During the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, the sides discussed the development of cooperation in trade, economics, investment, oil and gas, transport, and logistics spheres, as well as renewable energy sources, digital communications, cultural, and humanitarian areas.