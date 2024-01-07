en English
Israel

Earthquake Shakes Almaty; IDF Targets Hamas; Turkish Army’s Anti-Terror Drive

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Earthquake Shakes Almaty; IDF Targets Hamas; Turkish Army's Anti-Terror Drive

In a notable seismic event, an earthquake, measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale, struck near the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan. According to the country’s Emergency Situations Ministry, the quake’s epicentre was located 55 kilometers east of Almaty and at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremors were felt at 09:10 local time (GMT +6), causing a ripple of concern through the region. The nerve-centre of the quake was distanced enough from Almaty, but the city still experienced jolts, with local seismologists recording tremors of a 2 magnitude within the city’s confines.

Israeli Defense Forces Target Hamas Commanders

In a separate part of the world, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have taken responsibility for the killing of commanders of a Hamas battalion. The targeted figures were reportedly linked to the Be’eri massacre, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The IDF’s acknowledgment of the operation indicates an active engagement in its counter-terrorism efforts.

Turkish Army’s Anti-Terror Campaign

Meanwhile, the Turkish army has declared significant progress in its anti-terrorism campaign. Over the course of the current year, the military has neutralized more than 2,000 terrorists in Iraq and Syria. The army’s statement underscores the intensity and scale of Turkey’s operations against terrorist organizations in the region.

A New Phase in Conflict Dynamics

There are also signs of shifting dynamics in the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. A U.S. official has suggested that the withdrawal of some Israeli troops may signify the start of a new phase. While the specifics of this phase remain undisclosed, it could potentially mark a turning point in the geopolitical landscape of the region.

Israel Kazakhstan
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

