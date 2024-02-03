CodiPlay: Kazakhstan's EdTech Startup Shines at Bett 2024

Kazakhstan's pioneering EdTech startup, CodiPlay, shone brightly among the galaxy of global innovators at Bett 2024, the world's largest education technology event held in London from January 24-26. A beacon of cutting-edge educational technology from the heart of Central Asia, CodiPlay's representation on the global stage was a matter of national pride, as expressed by the Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sayasat Nurbek.

CodiPlay - A New Paradigm In Educational Technology

CodiPlay's hallmark is its unique approach to teaching programming through smartphones. Its system, a triad of interactive learning tools - the CodiPlay app, CodiKit robotics kits, and the CodiTeach web platform, offers a holistic, tech-driven learning experience that transcends boundaries. The startup's innovation has already begun to make waves internationally, with its technology finding resonance in educational institutions across Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan.

Scaling New Heights

Further fuelling CodiPlay's upward trajectory, the startup secured partnerships with 40 English schools during Bett 2024. This development not only signifies a significant expansion of CodiPlay's footprint, but also brings a rich, tech-driven learning experience to a broader audience. The fusion of CodiPlay's innovative approach with the robust English education system is likely to set a new benchmark in technology-driven education.

Kazakhstan's Leap Into The Future

The success of CodiPlay is a testament to the burgeoning potential of Kazakhstan's EdTech landscape. It signifies a giant leap towards modernizing Kazakhstan's education system and advancing it to match global standards. As young Kazakhs make their mark on the global stage, the nation stands poised on the precipice of an educational revolution, with EdTech at its core.