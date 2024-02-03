Central Banks Continue Gold-Buying Spree in 2023

In an era of volatile economic shifts, central banks worldwide have leaned towards a golden safety net, with a steady pattern of gold acquisitions traced back to 2010. In 2023, central banks globally increased their gold reserves by a substantial 1037 tons. Despite being a slight dip from the 1081 tons purchased in 2022, the figure emphasizes the significant investment central banks have made in gold. The past 13 years have seen an accumulation of over 7800 tons of gold, with more than a quarter of this total being added in the last two years.

The People's Bank of China Emerges as the Largest Buyer

The People's Bank of China (PBC) has stood out as the most significant gold buyer in 2023, adding a whopping 225 tons to its reserves. While this purchase is substantial, gold constitutes just 4% of China's total international reserves, with the PBC's gold reserves now standing at 2235 tons.

Following closely was the National Bank of Poland, which increased its gold reserves by a remarkable 57% to 359 tons. This boost was facilitated by the purchase of 130 tons of gold between April and November.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Offload Gold

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Central Bank of Uzbekistan emerged as the most considerable gold sellers. Kazakhstan offloaded 47 tons, and Uzbekistan sold 25 tons by November 2023. Both banks, which acquire gold domestically, are proactive in managing their sizeable official gold reserves. The National Bank of Kazakhstan has specifically expressed its intent to lower the gold share of its international reserves to 50-55%, down from 58% as per the latest data from November.

The net increase in global central bank gold reserves by 28 tons in December 2023, with gross purchases of 41 tons outweighing gross sales of 12 tons, underscores the ongoing strength of gold buying. This trend aligns with the broader narrative of global central banks bolstering their gold reserves throughout 2023.