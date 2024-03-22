C29 Metals Secures Ulytau Uranium Project, Eyes Expansion in Kazakhstan's Uranium Rich Terrain

C29 Metals has officially taken a significant leap in the minerals market by acquiring the complete ownership of the Ulytau Uranium Project in Kazakhstan, marking a pivotal moment in the company's strategic expansion efforts. Situated near the historic Lake Balkhash in south Kazakhstan, the Ulytau Project is poised to become a game-changer in the uranium extraction industry, boasting substantial deposits identified through rigorous historical geological surveys. With the acquisition, C29 Metals sets the stage for an ambitious exploration and development program, aiming to tap into the vast uranium resources the area has to offer.

Historical Data and Future Prospects

The Ulytau Uranium Project, located a mere 15 kilometers south of the renowned BotaBurum mine, has been the subject of geological interest since as early as 1957. Early assessments have unveiled non-JORC foreign estimates suggesting the presence of 9.85 million pounds of uranium at an impressive concentration of 2,790 parts per million (ppm). Even more promising are the multiple non-JORC foreign drill intersects revealing uranium concentrations surpassing 6,000 ppm U308 from depths as shallow as 3 meters below the surface. These findings not only confirm the high-grade nature of the uranium deposits but also suggest a significant potential for expansion, with mineralization open in various directions.

Strategic Exploration and Funding Initiatives

In response to these promising prospects, C29 Metals has unveiled a comprehensive plan to kickstart its exploration activities within the Ulytau Project. Initial steps will include ground geological works, leveraging the company's established network in Kazakhstan. These activities will focus on locating historic drill collars, conducting field mapping exercises, and translating technical documents and data to construct a detailed geological database. Furthermore, the company has outlined plans to initiate drilling programs aimed at validating historical data and exploring previously underexplored areas within the project's tenement. Scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2024, these activities are contingent upon securing the necessary approvals. To support these ambitious development plans, C29 Metals has successfully secured firm commitments for a placement to raise $3 million before costs, ensuring the financial backing needed to advance the Ulytau Uranium Project.

Geological Composition and Expansion Potential

The Ulytau Project's mineralization is intricately linked to the broader Bota-Burum uranium mineralization district, characterized by the eastern contact of the Dzhusandalinsky granitoid massif. This geological setting features leucocratic granites belonging to the Upper Devonian Bota-Burum intrusive complex, hosting sizable remnant xenoliths. The mineralization zones, identified as Southern and Northern echelons, are confined to the intersection of tectonic faults, presenting steeply dipping lenses with uranium content varying between 0.03% to 1.4%. Despite substantial exploration, significant portions of the field remain underexplored, pointing to a vast potential for further discovery and development.

As C29 Metals embarks on this ambitious journey to unlock the Ulytau Uranium Project's full potential, the endeavor not only signifies a major advancement in Kazakhstan's uranium extraction landscape but also positions the company as a key player in the global uranium market. With a strategic location, promising geological data, and a robust exploration plan in place, the project holds the promise of contributing significantly to the world's uranium supply, highlighting the importance of sustainable and strategic mineral exploration in meeting global energy demands.