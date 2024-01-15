en English
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan Bolster Audit Cooperation with 2024-2026 Action Plan

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan Bolster Audit Cooperation with 2024-2026 Action Plan

In a recent development, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have agreed to strengthen their audit cooperation by approving an action plan for 2024-2026. This move emerged from an online meeting between the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts (ACA), helmed by Chairman Vugar Gulmamedov, and the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan, directed by Chairman Natalia Godunova. The mutual agreement underlines the importance of solidifying the ties between their supreme audit institutions.

Action Plan: A Milestone in Bilateral Cooperation

The action plan is a key component of the ‘Comprehensive program for the development of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2022-2026’. It outlines the course of bilateral cooperation for the next two years. Both nations have recognized the necessity of this cooperation, and the action plan is a step towards achieving this.

Key Components of the Action Plan

Significant elements of the action plan include the review and signing of a memorandum on bilateral cooperation, investigating the prospects of conducting parallel audits, and enhancing the professional skills of their staff. To accomplish the latter, training, seminars, and business trips have been planned to facilitate the exchange of best practices.

Implications of the Enhanced Cooperation

The bolstered cooperation between the supreme audit institutions of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan implies a commitment to improved transparency, accountability, and effectiveness in their respective financial systems. The action plan is a testament to their shared vision of a robust auditing mechanism that fosters economic stability and growth. The ripple effects of this cooperation will likely be felt in the broader economic and political spheres, as strong audit systems play a pivotal role in fostering public trust and attracting foreign investments.

Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

