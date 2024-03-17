Astana Opera Academy Celebrates Nauryz with Multicultural 'Nauryz – Koktem' Concert

On March 20, the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall in Astana is set to host a vibrant celebration of the Nauryz holiday with the 'Nauryz – Koktem' concert, presented by the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. This unique event will feature a blend of national songs performed by vocalists from various nations, including Croats, Russians, and Tajiks, alongside Kazakh cultural showcases, setting the stage for an evening that promises to be a magnificent tribute to the diversity and richness of Kazakh culture.

Advertisment

Uniting Cultures Through Music

The concert aims to highlight the beauty and grandeur of the Nauryz holiday, traditionally associated with renewal and prosperity. Attendees of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, including notable soloists such as sopranos Leila Alamanova and Firuza Rakhmetova, and tenors Nursultan Anuarbek and Merei Kadyrkhanov, will take the audience on a musical journey. Their performances will feature works by Kazakh composers, adorned in national costumes and amidst beautifully styled stage decorations, resonating with the spirit of a Kazakh toi. This initiative not only showcases the talents of these young performers but also serves as a bridge connecting different cultures through the universal language of music.

A Showcase of Kazakh Musical Heritage

Advertisment

The program for the evening is meticulously curated to reflect the wealth of Kazakh culture, including pieces like Alqonyr by Segiz Seri, and the aria from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi's opera on Abai. This selection underscores the academy's dedication to exploring and presenting the Kazakh block of music, a significant shift from its traditional focus on Western European composers. The involvement of the academy's foreign attendees in performing Kazakh works is a testament to the inclusive ethos of the event, allowing them to deeply engage with and appreciate Kazakh traditions and customs.

Behind the Scenes

Preparations for the 'Nauryz – Koktem' concert are in full swing, with vocal coaches Azamat Zheltyrguzov and Zhupar Gabdullina, along with accompanists Dina Mirmanova and Zhanar Akhmetova, playing pivotal roles. Their expertise and dedication are crucial in bringing this musical celebration to life, ensuring that the performances not only entertain but also educate and inspire. The concert is a testament to the hard work and talent of all involved, promising to be an unforgettable night that honors the essence of Nauryz and the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

As the 'Nauryz – Koktem' concert approaches, it stands as a beacon of cultural unity and celebration, offering a glimpse into the richness of Kazakh music and traditions. This event is more than just a concert; it's a symbol of joy, renewal, and the ever-evolving tapestry of cultures that enrich Kazakhstan. The Astana Opera International Opera Academy's initiative in organizing such a multicultural event underscores the power of music to bring people together, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of diverse cultural heritages.